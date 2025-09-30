Insider threats: How health systems can stop EHR snooping

Data breaches in hospitals don't always come from malicious remote cybercriminals. Insider threats from fellow clinicians down the hall can also jeopardize the security of protected health information in EHRs, with a tactic known as EHR snooping. EHR snooping occurs when a healthcare worker inappropriately accesses patient records unrelated to their job function.

EHR snooping can be motivated by curiosity or negligence. Non-malicious insiders might be careless and inattentive when sharing data, or they just make genuine mistakes. Meanwhile, malicious insiders intend to cause harm. Some EHR snooping is motivated by a desire to steal or sell patient data.

Stealing and selling health records could lead to identity theft, in which cybercriminals access insurance information and file fraudulent claims.

Whether it's intentional or not, inappropriate EHR access violates the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, which can damage the reputation of health systems as well as bring termination and legal fines.

Health systems encounter EHR snooping and negligence In 2021, Huntington Hospital, a Northwell Health facility in Huntington, New York, sent notices to around 13,000 patients informing them that a night-shift employee had violated its policies by improperly accessing EHR info. The employee was suspended and terminated. Incidents like this are common. In January 2025, Eastern Idaho Public Health reported a data breach in which an employee may have accessed unauthorized protected health information. During the investigation, the health system reviewed access logs and revealed that patient clinic notes were accessed. Eastern Idaho said it did not consider the breach malicious, and no patient data had been misused. The health system did terminate the staff member involved. Six months later, in June 2025, the University of Miami Health System uncovered a breach involving an employee accessing EHRs without a real business or clinical reason. The improper access occurred between September 2022 and May 2025. The health system fired the employee. "Improperly authorized individuals may gain access to data that is not needed to perform their job function," said Phil Englert, vice president of medical device security at Health-ISAC, the Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center. "This may lead to leaks and breaches of personal information or even fraudulent activity related to medications or other prescribed therapies."