Securing healthcare data in preparation for a post-quantum era

Tech companies around the world are working on creating large-scale quantum computers, which will enable dramatically faster computation speeds. When they achieve this, many traditional encryption methods will become obsolete, creating security and operational challenges for organizations everywhere.

There is conflicting discourse about how soon quantum computing could become a reality -- some experts say five years, while some say 15 or more. Others say the quantum era has already begun, citing significant breakthroughs in recent years. Despite varying predictions on the timeline, experts agree that cryptography will be impacted whenever powerful quantum computers become widely available.

While the distant (or not so distant) future state of quantum computing may seem too far off to prioritize today, healthcare data security experts should be aware of quantum computing's impact on encryption and begin laying the groundwork for operational changes.

"For leaders in healthcare information technology, the landscape of immediate cyber risk is perpetually challenging. The daily effort to defend against ransomware, secure connected medical devices, and prevent data breaches consumes significant resources and attention," said Kurt Rohloff, chief technology officer and co-founder of Duality Technologies.

"In this context, addressing a threat that appears to be on the horizon, such as the advent of quantum computing, can seem like a secondary concern. However, a closer examination reveals that the quantum threat is not a distant problem but a present-day data security issue that requires strategic consideration alongside current operational risks."

Understanding quantum risk According to Rohloff, when quantum computing becomes a reality, current public-key encryption standards will become obsolete, necessitating a shift in how patient data is kept safe. "A sufficiently powerful quantum computer will be capable of breaking the mathematical foundations of widely used algorithms like RSA and ECC," he said. "These algorithms secure vast swaths of our digital infrastructure, from the TLS/SSL protocols protecting data in transit to the digital signatures verifying the integrity of health records." The motivation to act now rather than later is that cyberthreat actors are already preparing for a post-quantum reality. "Malicious actors, including sophisticated nation-states, are currently engaged in harvesting and exfiltrating large volumes of encrypted data," Rohloff said. "They do not possess the means to decrypt this information today. Instead, they are stockpiling it with the expectation that the arrival of fault-tolerant quantum computers will provide them the key to unlock it in the future." This is particularly troublesome for healthcare, given that health data retains its sensitivity indefinitely. When credit card data is exposed, a consumer can often get new account numbers and move on, but the same is not true for health records. "Data stolen today represents a latent vulnerability that could materialize into a major breach a decade from now, with profound implications for patient privacy, trust and safety," Rohloff noted.