HSA administrator discloses healthcare data breach

HealthEquity, a health savings account (HSA) administrator, disclosed a healthcare data breach in a recent Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Form 8-K filing.

According to the filing, HealthEquity discovered the breach earlier this year through routine monitoring. The company discovered anomalous behavior on a personal use device belonging to a business partner.

HealthEquity later determined that an unauthorized party had accessed the partner’s user account and transferred some personally identifiable information off the partner’s systems. The information involved in the incident included protected health information pertaining to HealthEquity members.

HealthEquity did not find any malicious code on its systems and did not experience any disruptions. The company said it has since taken steps to strengthen its security environment and is in the process of notifying partners, clients and individual members whose information was involved.

Palomar Health Medical Group suffers data breach Palomar Health Medical Group (PHMG) alerted patients to a data breach that occurred from late April to early May 2024. The investigation is ongoing, and PHMG has not yet been able to determine the specific individuals and information involved in the breach. PHMG is a multi-specialty, non-profit healthcare organization that serves patients in northern San Diego County. It also encompasses the formerly named Arch Health Medical Group and Graybill Medical Group. PHMG discovered suspicious activity on certain systems within its network on May 5, 2024. PHMG immediately launched an investigation and determined that an unauthorized party gained access to certain files and potentially copied those files. Some of the files may be unrecoverable. “However, PHMG is continuing its efforts to restore all files and identify the specific individuals and information that may have been impacted so it can provide individualized notice with additional information when its investigation is complete,” the notice stated. At this stage of the investigation, PHMG’s assessment concluded that the breach may have involved names, Social Security numbers, medical treatment information, and financial information.