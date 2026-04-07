Signature Healthcare diverts ambulances amid cyberattack

Massachusetts health system Signature Healthcare is responding to a cybersecurity incident that impacted certain information systems beginning April 6. Ambulance traffic from Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital is being diverted to nearby hospitals and downtime procedures have been activated.

Signature Healthcare serves patients across Southeastern Massachusetts and includes Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital, Signature Medical Group, a multi-specialty physician group of more than 150 physicians across 15 locations and the Brockton Hospital School of Nursing.

According to a notice posted on its website, Signature Healthcare canceled chemotherapy infusion services for cancer patients on April 7. Retail pharmacies in Brockton and East Bridgewater are also closed.

Signature Healthcare said that surgeries and procedures would continue as scheduled.

Ambulatory physician practices and urgent care facilities will remain open on Tuesday, though there may be delays.

"We appreciate everyone's patience as we deal with this unfortunate situation," Signature Healthcare stated.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.