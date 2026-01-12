Business needs push health equity back to the fore in 2026

If 2025 was the year health equity was erased from the industry, 2026 will be the one healthcare leaders reinvest in it.

At least that's what Sachin Jain, M.D., president and CEO of SCAN Health Plan, thinks.

"It may find its way with new words, new terms, a new language, but health equity is not going to go away long-term because the disparities and issues are still there," Jain said in an interview.

Indeed, health equity as an industry effort has become more muted in 2025. Although some industry leaders may have continued their work under a different guise, it's fair to say far fewer healthcare professionals have been willing to put health equity at the center of their work.

Perhaps it's the ebb and flow of shifting healthcare priorities, or perhaps it's indicative of a change in national leadership, but according to Jain, health equity won't be fully on the back burner for much longer.

Heading into 2026, he expects health equity as a priority will make a modest comeback.

Looking back on health equity's 'rise' The term "health equity" arguably reached buzzword status in 2020, although the work of achieving equitable health outcomes has been underway for a while. Jain himself first learned about health equity and health disparities during an undergraduate class in health policy and again heard about them during medical school. "And then, for a period of time, we went from documenting disparities to looking at how we might be able to close those disparities," he said. Tailoring diagnostic approaches, supporting culturally competent and responsive care and integrating social determinants of health work became commonplace, especially given the rise of value-based care contracts. In order to be successful in those contracts, payers and providers needed to ensure good outcomes for all patients. Those efforts reached a nexus point in 2020, when the U.S. was going through a larger cultural reckoning with race in the wake of George Floyd's murder as well as grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic. "You had this twin challenge of a disease that was affecting certain populations and communities disproportionately, and you had public outcry over the murder of an African American man in Minneapolis," Jain explained. "The natural extension of that was that people in the healthcare industry stood up and took a stand. They made statements, they made commitments, they made proclamations, and in some cases, they appointed chief health equity officers." The high premium put on health equity sparked a widespread industry movement, Jain added, as more influential healthcare players launched entire health equity initiatives and implemented required cultural competence training courses. At the national level, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) launched a health equity index as a part of its star ratings system, while other programs within the agency also stressed health equity. As early as 2021, CMS was seeking public comment about how it could bake health equity into certain payment models, including the Physician Fee Schedule. In April 2022, CMS issued a health equity strategy for all public payer programs. That's not to mention the numerous alternative payment models that were designed to consider health equity in provider payments. For the folks who had been doing this work for decades, long before COVID-19 or George Floyd were dinner table conversations, the energy was heartening. "For a moment, people who were in this field really felt like they were being seen and heard at the highest levels of healthcare," Jain explained. "People thought that this was moving in a particular direction." "Enter 2024. President Trump gets elected, and the words are summarily erased from almost every kind of public governmental positioning."

Key health leaders recoil from 'health equity' work It might not have come as a surprise that the Trump Administration would erase "health equity" from federal healthcare policy. Take, for example, healthcare research initiatives. As part of the Department of Government Efficiency's campaign to cut spending, the government placed restrictions on the types of projects that could receive funding. Projects that mentioned health equity, or related priorities, got the axe, eliminating any potential for these programs to run. "Interestingly, the private sector followed suit," Jain stated. "Before long, almost every chief health equity officer either found a new role in their companies or were laid off. A lot of the bold initiatives and claims that organizations were making in 2020 vanished without mention or concern." In other words, organizations began to recoil from health equity work and instead embraced the idea that these initiatives are optional. But many of the problems health equity initiatives tried to solve haven't gone away, Jain pointed out, laying the groundwork for these types of programs to make at least a modest comeback.