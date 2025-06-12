What nurses need to address SDOH, treat vulnerable patients

What does it take to help nurses treat socially disadvantaged patients? A serious investment in staffing, cultural competence and social determinants of health, according to a new JAMA Network Open study.

The report, which draws on open-text survey responses from around 1,000 registered nurses practicing at the top- and bottom-rated hospitals in New York and Illinois, showed common enablers and hindrances to high-quality care across the following six categories:

Hospital finance priorities.

Hospital community health partnerships.

Nurse staffing ratios.

Availability of language services access.

Social determinants of health (SDOH).

Nurses' beliefs and backgrounds.

These factors can make or break nurse efforts to deliver high-quality care to socially disadvantaged patients, the researchers said.

"Because socially disadvantaged patients have more constrained resources, including inadequate transportation, housing instability, or fewer material resources, their nursing needs are heightened during acute hospitalization, requiring more complex nursing care," the investigators said in the study's introduction. "If nurses are unable to meet the needs of socially disadvantaged patients, disparate outcomes may result owing to care deficits."

As healthcare organizations continue their efforts to close health disparities, enabling nurses -- who typically spend the most time with patients -- in delivering high-quality care to all will be critical.

Support safe nurse staffing ratios, staff teamwork Perhaps most notable were the nurses' calls for safer nurse staffing ratios. These calls are backed by the evidence, with numerous studies citing the adverse consequences of poor nurse staffing ratios. When there are not enough nurses to meet patient demand, care quality and patient safety suffer. Some states are starting to mandate safe nurse staffing ratios, the researchers noted. But in addition to safer nurse staffing ratios, survey respondents urged an overall better working environment for nurses. "Nurses across hospitals described how limited resources in their work environment contribute to suboptimal outcomes for patients with substantial social needs, which is supported by over 15 years of evidence," the researchers said. Having enough resources certainly entails adequate staffing, but it also includes nurse-physician collegiality, nurse autonomy, nurse integration in hospital decisions and having an overall organizational foundation for quality care.

Promote more cultural competence training In addition to having enough staff to meet patient demand, nurses flagged more robust cultural competence training as a key enabler for treating socially disadvantaged patients. More specifically, nurses stated that trainings emphasizing the effect implicit bias has on healthcare providers and the experiences of patients from traditionally minoritized groups will be essential to understanding how best to deliver high-quality care to all patients. "Although most hospitals require sensitivity training, such modalities are often one-time, virtual offerings," the researchers pointed out. "The responses of nurses in our study demonstrate that on-going continuing education about a wider range of patient populations is desired."

Provide staff resources to address SDOH Nurses from healthcare organizations with strong community health partnerships, which are a key aspect of a comprehensive SDOH strategy, reported that partnerships were beneficial. As nurses struggle to provide high-quality care to individuals who need post-hospital attention, SDOH interventions will be key, they said. "Nurses also outlined the need for hospitals to develop, expand, and promote programs that address the social determinants of health, such as legal services, housing support, food packages, and resources for those experiencing interpersonal violence," the researchers reported.