Study: DEI programs build healthcare workforce diversity

The middle of 2020 brought with it a heightened focus on diversity, equity and inclusion in the healthcare sector. But did the many promises health systems made to promote health equity truly pay off?

According to one JAMA Network Open study, DEI programs were somewhat effective, at least in terms of boosting workforce diversity. That's an adequate first step, the study authors noted, but with the current political landscape defunding DEI initiatives, progress might be lost.

Healthcare's laser focus on diversity Folks at the center of health equity work have been at it for decades, but 2020 was the year most of the industry took notice. From COVID-19 and its disproportionate impact on communities of color to the murder of George Floyd and the racial reckoning it sparked, the nation was in a mindset to begin embracing DEI initiatives. Healthcare was in lockstep, with leading medical systems and trade societies to make bold promises to invest in workforce diversity and health equity. "These programs aim to address systemic barriers and foster culturally informed work environments to ultimately promote equitable access and enhance the cultural competency of healthcare delivery," according to the researchers. "Diverse healthcare workforces appear to improve patient outcomes by enabling culturally sensitive care, promoting health equity and enhancing the understanding of various population needs." But despite the promise of a more diverse workforce, there's been little information about whether the DEI programs set up in the past decade have worked to make any improvements.