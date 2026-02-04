Orbon Alija/Getty Images
Study: DEI programs build healthcare workforce diversity
Research shows DEI programs helped improve healthcare workforce diversity. Will those gains go away under changing political rhetoric?
The middle of 2020 brought with it a heightened focus on diversity, equity and inclusion in the healthcare sector. But did the many promises health systems made to promote health equity truly pay off?
According to one JAMA Network Open study, DEI programs were somewhat effective, at least in terms of boosting workforce diversity. That's an adequate first step, the study authors noted, but with the current political landscape defunding DEI initiatives, progress might be lost.
Healthcare's laser focus on diversity
Folks at the center of health equity work have been at it for decades, but 2020 was the year most of the industry took notice. From COVID-19 and its disproportionate impact on communities of color to the murder of George Floyd and the racial reckoning it sparked, the nation was in a mindset to begin embracing DEI initiatives.
Healthcare was in lockstep, with leading medical systems and trade societies to make bold promises to invest in workforce diversity and health equity.
"These programs aim to address systemic barriers and foster culturally informed work environments to ultimately promote equitable access and enhance the cultural competency of healthcare delivery," according to the researchers. "Diverse healthcare workforces appear to improve patient outcomes by enabling culturally sensitive care, promoting health equity and enhancing the understanding of various population needs."
But despite the promise of a more diverse workforce, there's been little information about whether the DEI programs set up in the past decade have worked to make any improvements.
DEI programs boost workforce diversity
The researchers conducted a literature review of 43 studies assessing DEI programs published between 2010 and 2023.
The programs involved more than 15,000 people and ran the gamut of career advancement and training programs (14 programs), diversity representation programs (16 programs), academia and research support initiatives (11 programs) and growth of pipeline programs (2 programs).
According to the data, these programs were generally successful, particularly in promoting workforce diversity and equitable opportunity for career growth.
Two studies showed that minority representation in competitive medical residences increased after the implementation of two DEI programs. For early career physicians, programs were linked with more opportunity in medical residences.
"Our analysis suggests that the odds of enrollment of underrepresented minority individuals in competitive medical residency positions increased by 73% after implementing the mentoring programs," the researchers reported.
Meanwhile, nurses saw more career advancement and movement into senior roles, enhanced communication, higher nurse staffing retention and more pursuit of higher education.
Among younger people, DEI programs were linked with better dental and medical school exam scores.
In the academic setting, DEI programs were linked with more grant applications from minority populations, more diversity in pursuit of advanced degrees and generally more inclusive environments.
These programs were also successful in their implementation, the researchers said. Most were simple and cost-effective, leveraging the work of volunteers and network initiatives.
"However, studies lacked analysis of patient clinical outcomes after program interventions," the researchers pointed out.
This means it's hard to pinpoint the exact impact DEI programs tailored for healthcare staff in turn benefit the patient. Although there are some studies indicating that cultural competency and racial concordance between patient and provider can promote a better patient experience, it'd be prudent to conduct an assessment of the clinical outcomes of DEI programs.
Indeed, those concrete patient clinical outcomes will be particularly beneficial as healthcare DEI programs continue to wane, the researchers indicated.
"Despite the increased attention regarding the promotion of workforce diversity, structural racism and unequal opportunity continue to fuel unequal representation in healthcare institutions and academia," they concluded. "Furthermore, recent executive orders targeting the dismantling of EDI programs in the US have had implications worldwide."
Sara Heath has reported news related to patient engagement and health equity since 2015.