KFF: Healthcare cost pressures lead patients to use AI for health info

The share of adults using AI for health information is growing, with new KFF data showing that 29% currently use the technology. That's up from just 17% who said the same two years ago, the organization said.

But perhaps more notable is the why behind most users' AI use, the survey continued. For nearly a fifth of folks who use AI for medical advice, it's because they can't afford to see a doctor or other healthcare professional.

This finding tracks with separate research detailing growing healthcare affordability problems. Earlier this month, the Urban Institute and Robert Wood Johnson Foundation reported that nearly half of working-age adults struggled to afford healthcare in 2025. Health insurance coverage helped defray some costs, but it overall did not mitigate healthcare affordability challenges.

Industry leaders have acknowledged that, for better or worse, patient-facing AI could help fill the gaps left by the traditional healthcare system. With healthcare becoming less affordable and providers scarcer, AI emerges as a seemingly viable option for individuals still seeking healthcare advice.

Patients use AI to bypass expensive doctor's visits According to the KFF poll, 19% of AI users said unaffordable healthcare costs were a major reason for turning to the technology; for 27%, it was a minor reason. But AI is filling in for more than just cost-related care access barriers, the data showed. It's also becoming a feasible option for those who can't connect with a healthcare provider. For example, 18% of AI users said a major reason they used the technology for medical information was that they didn't have a usual source of care or could not book an appointment. For 26% of people, this was a minor reason for consulting AI. These findings could add credibility to many clinicians' fears that AI could come to replace them. There are no signs that healthcare organizations plan to replace their clinical staff with AI chatbots. Likewise, patients are less interested in hearing from AI than they are their providers. In 2026, Gallup found that 73% of patients would foremost like to consult their doctors for health information, while only 16% turn to AI. But with healthcare costs increasing and coordinating an appointment with a clinician being cumbersome, sometimes AI is all a patient has. Of course, there are risks associated with patients over relying on AI for medical advice. AI chatbots don't always provide accurate information, nor is it always contextualized within a patient's health history, running the risk of inaccurate information or advice. For their part, users aren't too confident they can tell fact from fiction when consulting AI, the KFF data indicated. Indeed, 44% of adults said they aren't too confident, or not at all confident, that they can parse true and false information delivered by AI. Younger patients were more confident in their abilities to tell AI fact from fiction, as were those who reported using AI for health information. Experts have indicated that AI should be cross-checked with reputable sources, including and especially a healthcare provider. But previous KFF data has shown that's not happening. In March, the organization reported that only 42% of those using AI for health information follow-up again with a healthcare professional.