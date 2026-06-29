Should cancer diagnoses come from the patient portal? 75% say no.

Patients awaiting a cancer diagnosis don't want to hear from a patient portal notification -- they want to hear from their doctor, according to a new report in JAMA Network Open.

The study, completed by researchers from UT Southwestern Medical Center, focused on patient preferences when receiving a cancer diagnosis. A cancer diagnosis is life-changing, highly sensitive and extremely stressful for patients and their loved ones, the researchers noted, and patients say those test results should be handled by a medical professional.

These findings run counter to many studies investigating the impacts of the 21st Century Cures Act, which requires healthcare providers and IT developers to allow patient access to test results as soon as they are available.

A 2023 report from OpenNotes, which advocates for open patient data access, found that patients would rather receive test results via the patient portal, even if their provider hasn't reviewed them yet.

Another 2024 report in the American Journal of Roentgenology showed that the Cures Act actually sped up patient data access, which can be regarded as a good thing as the industry strives for more informed and engaged patients.

According to the UT Southwestern researchers, the matter of immediate resulting -- or the process of patients receiving digital test results immediately and without a provider's counsel -- is more nuanced.

According to Sheena Bhalla, M.D., a medical oncologist at UT Southwestern, immediate resulting should be available only for certain test results.

"While most patients in the general population appreciate rapid electronic access to test results, the situation for patients with cancer is much more nuanced," Bhalla said in a press release. "Learning about a cancer diagnosis without the ability to immediately ask questions or discuss next steps with a trusted clinician can add to the significant stress, uncertainty, and fear that patients experience."

Do patients prefer cancer diagnoses via the patient portal? The researchers surveyed more than 2,400 individuals who'd been diagnosed with cancer at UT Southwestern's Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center, asking how they learned about their cancer diagnosis and who they'd like to get test results in the future. Notably, most of the respondents learned of their cancer diagnosis through a conversation with their healthcare provider. This is unsurprising, as the survey included individuals diagnosed with cancer between 2019 and 2023, and the Cures Act provisions requiring immediate access to test results didn't roll out until 2022. But according to the survey, those individuals would like the same exact process for receiving test results again in the future. Overall, 75% of respondents said they want to receive cancer diagnoses from a provider, not a patient portal notification. Of those respondents, 48% wanted the diagnosis to come during an in-person visit, while 27% were okay with a telehealth visit. Respondents might have been biased by their previous experiences. Because most of the respondents had received their first cancer diagnosis from a healthcare provider, they may have selected the option they were accustomed to. Indeed, among respondents who received their initial cancer diagnosis via the patient portal, 54% preferred this method again compared to 42% who wanted to hear from their doctor. There are consequences to immediate resulting, especially when a patient awaits potentially bad news and would prefer to hear from a clinician. For example, of the individuals who received their first cancer diagnosis through the patient portal, 59% were alone. While this might have been some respondents' preference, others might have found comfort in learning the news alongside a loved one or trusted clinician. "That's one of the most unintended consequences of real-time access," Dr. Bhalla said. "Patients are often alone without support from their physician or family at one of their most vulnerable moments."

Personalizing patient access to test results Fortunately, there are a few solutions to this problem. Notably, healthcare providers and the IT developers designing patient portals should create pathways for more individualized care, according to David Gerber, M.D., the study's senior author. "These findings highlight the need for a more personalized, tailored approach to communicating sensitive and life-changing results," Gerber said in a press release. "Moving beyond a one-size-fits-all approach can help clinicians provide a more thoughtful, compassionate patient experience." For example, clinicians can caution patients that they might get their test results before the clinician can review them. They can also offer to send a patient portal message to patients once the results have been viewed and set up a time to discuss them. Patient portals and EHRs that support patient data access can also enable more personalized care delivery. For example, portal developers might create different notification settings based on patient preferences or the type of test being run. Technology should also include plain-language explanations of test results to help patients parse the meaning behind a positive or negative result.