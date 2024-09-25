Elitecare Emergency Hospital suffers healthcare data breach

Elitecare Emergency Hospital notified 24,754 individuals of a cybersecurity incident that resulted in a healthcare data breach. Elitecare provides 24-hour pediatric urgent care and adult emergency hospital services in League City, Texas, and its surrounding areas.

The organization detected suspicious activity within its computer systems on July 10, 2024, and immediately disconnected its systems. Further investigation revealed that an unauthorized party accessed protected health information. Elitecare said it had not found evidence that the incident had spread beyond the initial intruder.

The breached data included health insurance information, medical information, billing and claims information and other personal data, such as Social Security numbers and driver's license numbers. Elitecare immediately engaged with external experts and law enforcement to contain and investigate the incident.

"Elitecare, along with leading external industry experts, continue to monitor the internet and dark web for any indication that the affected personal information is being circulated. To date, we have seen no indications," Elitecare stated in a HIPAA substitute notice.

"Following the incident, Elitecare has reinforced its policies and implemented additional technological safeguards to reduce the risk of similar incidents in the future."

Elitecare offered credit monitoring and identity theft protection services to affected individuals and encouraged them to remain vigilant.

UT Southwestern Medical Center suffers data breach UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas suffered a data breach in August 2024, according to a breach notice posted on its website. The leading academic medical center said it learned of unauthorized access to patient information on Aug. 12, 2024. The unauthorized party accessed information within its Frisco medical office building. The potentially breached information included names, addresses, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, health insurance information, medical information, and dates of birth. UT Southwestern Medical Center said it was not aware of any misuse of the affected data. The medical center encouraged affected individuals, who have already been notified, to contact UT Southwestern for any assistance or questions regarding the incident.