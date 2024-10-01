UMC Health System suffers ransomware attack, IT outage

Lubbock, Texas-based UMC Health System detected unusual activity within its IT systems on Sept. 26, 2024, and determined that a ransomware attack had affected its systems, causing an IT outage. Although all facilities remain open, the organization is diverting a select number of patients to other facilities until it restores function to all its resources.

University Medical Center Health System operates more than 30 clinics and employs more than 4,900 employees. When the health system detected suspicious activity, it engaged third-party investigators to assist in response efforts.

UMC's emergency center has remained in operation throughout the incident. However, some departments are operating under downtime procedures. UMC directed patients to contact their providers directly if they have specific questions about their treatment.

Patients can still view their medical records through the patient portal, but UMC said it was unable to provide paper copies. Additionally, UMC physician clinics remain open, but patients might encounter delays and should bring a list of prescriptions with them to appointments.

"We do not currently have an estimated timeline for full restoration of services. We have implemented downtime procedures and accommodations wherever possible in order to minimize any disruption to our patients and our critical services," UMC noted.

"We continue to carefully evaluate our operations with patient safety in mind. We will only restore services once it is deemed safe to do so."

As of Sept. 30, 2024, UMC said it had made progress to restore certain services and minimize further disruptions.

"Our teams are working around-the-clock, with the assistance of third parties, to investigate and respond. The investigation into this incident remains ongoing," the health system stated. "We will continue to provide the necessary updates to our patients and community as we learn more."

