Report: Up to 60% of clinical trials don't survive their first year

New research from the Milken Institute has found that nearly half of clinical trial sites in the United States close within a year of opening, highlighting weaknesses in the infrastructure that supports drug development.

The report analyzed 24,950 phase 1–4 pharmaceutical clinical trials launched between 2017 and 2024 and found that between 45% and 60% of new sites closed after hosting only one study in their first year.

This failure rate makes trial sites three times more likely to shut down than new U.S. businesses. Sites that survived beyond the first year had much higher survival rates in later years, indicating how fragile the start-up period is.

The overall supply of sites also shifted over the study's duration.

For instance, from 2017 through 2021, the total supply of clinical trials grew, meaning more sites opened than closed.

Since 2022, closures have outpaced openings, shrinking the number of active sites. The researchers noted that this change occurred around the COVID-19 pandemic, when many site openings were delayed and trials sought to transition to "siteless" alternatives.