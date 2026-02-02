ConcertAI unveils agentic AI tool to cut trial timelines, costs

ConcertAI announced today the launch of Accelerated Clinical Trials, a new agentic AI platform that will dramatically cut study design timelines and costs for trial sponsors, the company says.

The Accelerated Clinical Trials (ACT) platform was developed to tackle common, ongoing challenges that tend to plague clinical trials, Concert AI says, including study design, patient enrollment and clinical workflows.

ACT utilizes ConcertAI's multi-agent AI framework, CARai, and combines real-world and proprietary data with predictive analytics to implement advanced reasoning models that automate core trial activities.

"[ConcertAI's] CARAai platform acts as the backbone of Accelerated Clinical Trials to allow customers to quickly integrate first-party and third-party data from sponsors, bringing agility and expertise to the clinical trial ecosystem," Robert Zambon, Ph.D., the Vice President of Product Management and Clinical Trial Solutions at ConcertAI, said in an emailed statement.

CARAai can connect to public data sources such as PubMed and ClinicalTrials.gov and integrate with widely used trial management systems.

ConcertAI's ACT platform can cut overall trial timelines by 10–20 months, reduce study design timelines by up to 50% and reduce costly protocol changes by up to half, the company suggests.

"There is not another product like [ACT] on the market," Zambon underscored. "Unlike other vendors, with ACT, [ConcertAI has] created purpose-built clinical trial assistants, drawn from our decades of operating in this space and trained using our proprietary model, including 11 million curated patient records."

This announcement comes just days after Oracle debuted its generative AI data tool built to help life sciences, medical device and pharmaceutical companies speed up R&D efforts using real-world health data.

ConcertAI and Oracle will showcase their new AI platforms at this week's SCOPE Summit in Orlando, Florida, the companies say.

Alivia Kaylor is a scientist and the senior site editor of Pharma Life Sciences.