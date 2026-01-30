Oracle launches AI data tool to expedite life sciences research

Oracle announced yesterday the launch of the Oracle Life Sciences AI Data Platform, a new generative AI tool designed to help pharmaceutical, medical device and life sciences companies expedite research and development, clinical trials, safety monitoring and commercialization efforts.

The AI-driven platform pulls together and analyzes a range of healthcare data, including customer information, third-party sources and more than 129 million anonymized electronic health records from Oracle Health, the company says.

Oracle's AI data platform comes at a time when drug and medical research organizations are increasingly looking to AI to manage growing datasets and shorten discovery timelines.

"Fragmented, inconsistent data is a major barrier to progress, holding back life sciences organizations from delivering the medical breakthroughs that could transform and even save lives," Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences, said in the company's release.

The AI tool lets organizations choose between using pre-built AI agents or creating their own to identify new uses for approved drugs, carry out population-level health economics and outcomes research and create synthetic control groups. It can also monitor safety data from fragmented systems and streamline regulatory submissions.

The life sciences platform integrates diverse data sources to boost operational efficiency, leveraging Oracle's cloud infrastructure and application suites.

Research teams can even ask Oracle's tool research-specific "open-ended questions," the company confirms.

"Oracle Life Sciences AI Data Platform unifies and intelligently organizes data and employs AI and advanced analytics to reveal deep insights that are often not possible with humans alone," Verma added.

The GenAI platform leverages predictive and reasoning models, real-time tracking and automated insights to improve recruitment, optimize site selection and monitor trials proactively, helping to shorten timelines, boost compliance and bring new therapies to market faster and safer, the company touts.

Oracle will be giving a presentation on the new life sciences agentic AI platform in action at the upcoming SCOPE Summit in Orlando, Florida, on Feb. 3.

Alivia Kaylor is a scientist and the senior site editor of Pharma Life Sciences.