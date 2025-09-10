SingleStore agrees to growth buyout by private equity firm

This story was updated on 9/11/2025

SingleStore on Wednesday revealed it agreed to a growth buyout led by private equity firm Vector Capital Management.

Based in San Francisco, database vendor SingleStore provides a platform that enables customers to quickly ingest data from various sources to fuel near real-time decision-making. Competitors include fellow database specialists such as MongoDB and Couchbase, as well as tech giants providing database capabilities such as Oracle.

Financial terms of the deal, which remains subject to due diligence and other customary closing conditions, were not disclosed.

A growth buyout is an investment rather than a takeover. Under a growth buyout, a private equity firm making an investment acquires a significant stake in an established company, infusing it with capital and strategic support.

Under the terms of SingleStore's growth buyout, Vector Capital will own a majority stake in SingleStore once the deal closes, according to SingleStore CEO Raj Verma. However, Verma will continue to lead the company, which recently reported 34% growth in annual recurring revenue, along with the remainder of the vendor's management team.

In addition, long-term SingleStore investors Dell Technologies Capital, Google Ventures, IBM and REV Venture Partners will remain investors in SingleStore.

Given that Vector Capital focuses on helping to transform technology vendors, and that the growth buyout is an investment rather than a takeover, it is a good move for SingleStore, according to Stephen Catanzano, an analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group, now part of Omdia.

"This appears to be a strategic move that could accelerate SingleStore's growth trajectory, particularly given Vector's track record with technology investments and SingleStore's impressive recent financial performance," he said.

However, by surrendering a majority stake, SingleStore might also be surrendering some of its freedom, Catanzano continued.

"Potential drawbacks might include reduced autonomy in decision-making and possible pressure to prioritize short-term financial goals over long-term innovation," he said. "[However], keeping the current management team intact helps mitigate these risks."

Before agreeing to the growth buyout, SingleStore raised $464.1 million in funding, including a Series F round of $116 million in 2022.

Growth buyout implications Although financial terms of the growth buyout were not disclosed, Bloomberg placed Vector Capital's investment in SingleStore around $500 million. Vector Capital, founded in 1997 and based in San Francisco, specializes in investing in established companies to help them transform. And while SingleStore reported strong financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the vendor's valuation is down substantially from a peak of $1.3 billion, which coincided with a time it raised a flurry of venture capital funding from 2020 to 2022. As a result, the growth buyout could be a sign that SingleStore did not have a strong outlook as an independent database vendor, according to Sanjeev Mohan, founder and principal of analyst firm SanjMo. "If the company had such tremendous growth and such a tremendous product, it would not need to be bought out," he said. "The fact that it is being bought out is because it is very challenging for independent software vendors to differentiate in this market. Everyone is touting similar capabilities. The fact that this needed to happen shows that they couldn't do it alone." However, despite potentially signaling SingleStore did not have a strong outlook as an independent vendor, partnering with Vector Capital alleviates some of the hardships SingleStore might have faced, Mohan continued. SingleStore is far from alone among data management and analytics vendors in joining forces with private equity firms. Qlik was a public company before being acquired by Thoma Bravo in 2016. Since then, Thoma Bravo has helped Qlik acquire numerous smaller companies to transform from an analytics specialist to a broad-based data platform vendor with a full-featured data integration platform and AI development capabilities. In 2023, Alteryx was acquired by Clearlake Capital Group and Insight Partners to enable Alteryx to reposition itself after slow growth. SingleStore's alliance with Vector Capital could help SingleStore expand from a specialized database vendor to a broader data management vendor, according to Mohan. "Vector Capital is probably going to acquire companies and turn SingleStore from a database into more of a data platform," he said. One possibility would be to buy a data migration vendor, Mohan continued. Another would be buying an agentic AI company so that SingleStore could serve as the underlying database for an agentic AI platform. "That way, potential customers wouldn't just be buying a database," Mohan said. "They'd be buying an agent platform enabled by SingleStore." While analysts speculated that the growth buyout could help SingleStore acquire other companies, more immediately, the capital infusion will enable the vendor to accelerate product development plans, according to Verma. "This transaction will accelerate, not change, our product roadmap," he said. "With Vector's backing, we can invest more aggressively in innovation, from scaling AI-native capabilities to enhancing real-time performance at enterprise scale. Customers can expect continued advancements and an even faster pace of delivery." In addition, nothing will change for SingleStore customers, Verma continued. "For our customers, it's business as usual -- only stronger," he said. "Our strategy remains unchanged. What's changing is the level of resources behind us."