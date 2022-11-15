MotherDuck raises $47.5M for open source DuckDB database

DuckDB is an open source database technology until now has largely been used on premises, but that is about to change.

Today, MotherDuck revealed that it has raised $47.5 million in venture capital funding to build out a hybrid platform that will enable DuckDB on-premises users to also take advantage of the cloud.

The 2022 startup is based in San Francisco and led by founder and CEO Jordan Tigani, who formerly worked at Google for a decade helping to lead BigQuery development, and until April of this year was chief product officer at distributed SQL database platform SingleStore.

DuckDB is an open source online analytical processing database that has only had limited commercial support offered from DuckDB Labs. MotherDuck is a different company than DuckDB Labs but has pledged to work with DuckDB Labs on continuing to help develop the underlying open source database technology.

MotherDuck's main goal is to provide a serverless cloud hosted version of DuckDB that will work in an integrated approach with on-premises users. The cloud version is currently in private preview with public preview expected in 2023.

DuckDB competes against a number of different databases including SingleStore, which is how the technology came to the attention of Tigani, as well as Apache Druid, which benefits from the support of commercial vendor Imply, which recently raised $100 million.

DuckDB and MotherDuck are useful for organizations that want to start with a local on-premises database, while having the flexibility to burst to the cloud when needed, said Sanjeev Mohan, analyst at Sanjmo Advisory.

Mohan also noted that some organizations face the challenge of dealing with the complexity of the modern data stack and need better usability, which is what MotherDuck aims to provide.

"With the advent of cloud we have fixated on building ever-larger databases," Mohan said. "However, most organizations don’t have extreme scale needs."

How the open source DuckDB database works with MotherDuck MotherDuck founder and CEO Jordan Tigani first encountered DuckDB while he was working at SingleStore. Tigani he said he quickly realized that there wasn't a serverless cloud version of the technology, which inspired him to start MotherDuck. Tigani and MotherDuck are building a hybrid model that will enable and support on-premises use of the DuckDB database that can burst to the cloud when needed for backup and high-availability. The idea is to enable developers to use both the cloud and a local computer system to build and run a DuckDB database deployment. "Generally with cloud-based SaaS services, your local computer sits idle, while you wait for the cloud to compute a result," Tigani said. "By moving pieces of data where they're needed, we're able to let an analytics deployment span both the local and cloud environment." The MotherDuck platform isn't just DuckDB running in the cloud either. The vendor is developing an optimized cloud storage layer that enables rapid synchronization with on-premises data stores. MotherDuck is working on the API to enable connectivity to and from the cloud to on-premises DuckDB deployments. Also, MotherDuck is building a hybrid execution system that will understand where data is and how it can be accessed and used both in the cloud and on premises. The hybrid execution system is a cost-based optimizer that can help organizations decide where and when to best run a query and what data should move.