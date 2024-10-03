SingleStore's BryteFlow acquisition targets data integration

SingleStore on Thursday completed the acquisition of data integration specialist Bryte Systems, commonly referred to as BryteFlow, in a move aimed at expanding SingleStore's ability to ingest and integrate data from a broad array of sources.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Once SingleStore combines BryteFlow's technology with its own, it plans to launch a new data integration environment branded SingleConnect, according to SingleStore.

Based in San Francisco, SingleStore is a former database specialist that has expanded to provide full data platform capabilities that compete with vendors such as Databricks and Snowflake. Its tools, which include data integration capabilities, are designed to quickly ingest data from various sources to inform decisions in near real time.

BryteFlow, meanwhile, is a data integration vendor based in Sydney whose no-code BryteFlow platform ingests data from applications such as SAP and Salesforce, as well as databases, to fuel real-time decision-making. Key to its effectiveness are its change data capture (CDC) capabilities, which help fuel real-time analysis.

Given that SingleStore and BryteFlow both specialize in enabling real-time decisions and that BryteFlow's CDC capabilities add to SingleStore's existing offering, the acquisition is appropriate, according to Matt Aslett, an analyst at ISG's Ventana Research.

SingleStore is not alone among data platform vendors acquiring data ingestion and integration specialists, he noted. For example, Databricks bought Arcion in 2023. But SingleStore's acquisition of BryteFlow is particularly significant because of the real-time processing capabilities BryteFlow provides.

"There is an ongoing trend of data platform providers incorporating data integration functionality with their data persistence and processing capabilities to accelerate actionable insight," Aslett said. "This is especially relevant for SingleStore given that it is often used to support applications that require real-time analysis."

The acquisition comes less than two weeks after SingleStore unveiled a strategic partnership with Snowflake to help joint customers develop real-time AI applications, and about four months after the vendor launched an integration with open source table storage platform Apache Iceberg.

Complementary capabilities Data ingestion and integration have always been part of SingleStore's platform. Founded in 2011 as MemSQL before changing its name in 2020, the vendor began as a database specialist that competed with the likes of MongoDB and Couchbase before adding more data management capabilities and evolving into a data platform vendor. One constant throughout its evolution has been a focus on speed and enabling near real-time analysis. Throughout 2022, SingleStore raised financing -- a total of $146 million in a two-part Series F-2 funding round -- that was used, in part, to fuel product development. The following year, the vendor unveiled a series of capabilities aimed at enabling customers to develop and deploy real-time AI models and applications, including vector search and a new compute layer. This year, SingleStore continued to invest in enabling real-time analytics and AI by partnering with Snowflake and integrating with Apache Iceberg. It was amid its funding in 2022 -- 10 days after unveiling the first part of its Series F-2 round -- that SingleStore introduced its initial CDC capabilities. CDC is the process of identifying and capturing changes made to data and then delivering those changes to other applications in real time. For example, if there is a change to a data set within a database or application such as HubSpot, that change is immediately sent to whatever analytics and AI applications are informed by that data set. The intent is to inform decisions and actions by using the most current data available. The acquisition of BryteFlow and its CDC capabilities enhances SingleStore's ability to support real-time analytics. The incorporation of BryteFlow's functionality ... as SingleConnect complements and extends SingleStore's existing investment in data integration. Matt AslettAnalyst, ISG's Ventana Research The acquisition of BryteFlow adds to SingleStore's existing CDC capabilities by providing prebuilt data integration tools -- which include CDC -- for applications such as SAP and Salesforce. In addition, BryteFlow's platform includes prebuilt data integration tools -- also including CDC -- for data storage platforms from vendors such as AWS, Databricks, Microsoft and Oracle that might be used in conjunction with SingleStore to inform AI and analytics tools. As a result, BryteFlow's platform serves as a complement to SingleStore's existing tools. And the eventual development and launch of SingleConnect will represent improvement for SingleStore, according to Aslett. "The acquisition of BryteFlow and its CDC capabilities enhances SingleStore's ability to support real-time analytics," he said. "The incorporation of BryteFlow's functionality ... as SingleConnect complements and extends SingleStore's existing investment in data integration [with] enhanced functionality to support applications that rely on real-time processing and analysis from multiple data sources." Raj Verma, SingleStore's CEO, noted that the vendor already enables users to ingest and analyze petabytes of data in real time. Acquiring BryteFlow is aimed at making it easier by adding full CDC capabilities connected to new data sources. "This acquisition effectively widens the choices for our customers, offering them more ways to connect to a broad range of enterprise and SaaS applications, in addition to databases across on-premises systems and all major cloud service providers," Verma said. The impetus for the acquisition, meanwhile, came from SingleStore's ongoing effort to simplify data movement across various systems, he continued. He noted that most enterprises use multiple databases to store information. "Without streamlined data estates, it's difficult for organizations to build intelligent and generative AI applications with the full breadth of their data," Verma said. "We will continue to refine our data platform to make it easier for enterprises to store, transact, analyze and search data from any source." While SingleStore's acquisition of BryteFlow specifically targets SingleStore's data integration capabilities, market trends are favorable for the vendor and could help spur growth, according to Aslett. Enterprises are continuing to place greater emphasis on real-time analysis. Meanwhile, as enterprise interest in AI -- and generative AI, in particular -- also increases, data management tools that can handle high-volume workloads without losing performance speed are important. "Industry trends are playing to the strengths of SingleStore and its ability to support data-intensive applications," Aslett said. "Interest in hybrid data processing has risen steadily, driven by demand for real-time data processing to support the development of intelligent operational applications that deliver personalization and contextually relevant recommendations."