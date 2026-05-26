Innovaccer keeps humans in the loop with CaduceausHealth deal

Innovaccer's latest deal is not just another health technology acquisition, but rather a merging of AI with revenue cycle management expertise.

The healthcare technology vendor headquartered in San Francisco, California, announced late last week that it has acquired CaduceusHealth, a technology and business process outsourcing company specializing in revenue cycle management. The company supports nearly 4,000 providers and manages about $5 billion in gross patient charges.

The acquisition is another step in Innovaccer's journey to making the healthcare revenue cycle autonomous using sophisticated AI capabilities. However, it's making strides by leveraging humans.

According to the announcement, Innovaccer is merging CaduceusHealth's "deep ambulatory RCM expertise and client relationships" with its agentic revenue cycle platform, the Flow suite. This combination means ambulatory providers "will no longer have to choose between human expertise and the scalability of AI automation," the announcement stated.

"CaduceusHealth has spent nearly three decades building the operational rigor that makes revenue cycle AI actually work, and together we can put that capability in the hands of every provider in this country, regardless of size," said Abhinav Shashank, CEO and cofounder of Innovaccer.

The addition of this human expertise will expand Flow suite's revenue cycle capabilities, ranging from scheduling, patient engagement and end-to-end revenue cycle management. It will also do this through a single operating layer for ambulatory care, the announcement explained.

Making progress with autonomous revenue cycle management CaduceusHealth's founder and CEO, Jim Bonomo, said there is a major difference between good and great in the revenue cycle. He said in the announcement it "comes down to knowing which payers push back on which codes, shifts in auth requirements, or which denials are worth fighting." Bonomo's company has built that specialized knowledge base over the past 30 years, providing billing, claim tracking and denial resolution services for physician practices. However, the age of AI is dawning in revenue cycle management, with more processes being shifted to AI agents. Most healthcare organizations use some form of AI in the revenue cycle, according to a 2025 survey conducted by the Healthcare Financial Management Association. That percentage has likely grown from the 63% of survey respondents since then, as about two-thirds also said that AI and automation will have the most significant impact on denials and underpayments. Nearly three-quarters also said AI will have the biggest impact on prior authorizations. Revenue cycle technology vendors are leaning into this investment area, adding more AI capabilities to their platforms to satisfy providers' appetite. Top vendors are even looking to make the revenue cycle autonomous using generative and agentic AI to completely take over certain tasks, such as front-end insurance verification, ambient medical coding and payment posting. Innovaccer is one of those vendors, using its AI healthcare intelligence and data infrastructure to power its AI-native Flow suite. But the "goal isn't to remove humans," Shashank told RevCycle Management. "It's to remove the administrative assembly work that consumes them," he explained. Instead, AI can manage data assembly automatically, so when a case reaches a human, all the data they need is already there, he continued. Then, more cases get resolved, and staff spend less time on work that shouldn't require such a heavy manual lift.