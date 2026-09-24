The pros and cons of hosting AI workloads on Kubernetes

When a business adopts self-managed AI tools, one of the first questions the CIO must answer is how the organization will host them. Kubernetes is a popular choice for hosting AI workloads, but it's not always the right one.

Kubernetes is an open-source orchestration platform that automates the placement of workloads across a cluster of servers. It's designed mainly to orchestrate containerized applications, but it can also manage workloads running within VMs.

Kubernetes doesn't cater to the needs of AI workloads in any special way; it's a generic orchestration platform that can support virtually any type of application. However, according to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, 66% of businesses that operate their own generative AI models are hosting them on Kubernetes.

While many organizations choose Kubernetes to host AI workloads, it has limitations that users should be aware of before committing. IT leaders should also consider and explore alternative options, such as self-managed servers and cloud-hosted AI.

Benefits of Kubernetes for AI The popularity of using Kubernetes for AI workloads didn't come out of nowhere. Kubernetes offers several benefits for uses such as AI model training and inference. Efficient resource allocation One of the key goals of Kubernetes is to allocate CPU, memory and networking resources efficiently. It does this by dynamically deploying workloads across server clusters based on each workload's resource requirements and the available servers with sufficient resources at a given time. The aim is to avoid scenarios where some servers sit underutilized while others are maxed out on resource consumption due to inefficient workload placement. Efficient use of resources is valuable in any context. It’s especially important for AI, given the heavy resource consumption of AI workloads. Extensive ability to scale Along similar lines, Kubernetes makes it easy to scale infrastructure up and down quickly -- another important benefit for AI workloads where resource requirements might change significantly over time. For instance, while training an AI model, an AI/ML engineering team might require access to a vast amount of compute resources and data storage. During this period, it could scale up its Kubernetes cluster by adding more servers. Once training is complete, the cluster can scale back down to avoid wasting money on unnecessary resources. It’s possible to scale infrastructure using other types of hosting platforms as well. But with Kubernetes, scaling is simple because it's a matter of adding or removing servers from a cluster. Direct GPU access With help from extensions like the Nvidia GPU Operator (a Kubernetes add-on that manages GPU resources within a cluster), it's relatively simple to allocate GPU access to Kubernetes-based workloads. This is not just true of workloads that run on bare-metal servers within a Kubernetes cluster, but also those hosted using VMs. For many AI workloads, GPU access is critical because the vast parallel computing power of GPUs is essential for model training and inference at scale. Consistency between dev/test and production environments Organizations can use Kubernetes both to develop and test workloads, as well as to run them in production. Doing it all on the same platform offers environment parity, which is consistency across dev/test and production environments. By extension, it reduces the risk that configuration differences between environments could lead to bugs, security risks or performance issues that engineers don't catch until software is in production and available to end users. Here again, environment parity is advantageous for most types of workloads, but it's particularly valuable when deploying highly complex AI models whose behavior can be drastically altered by configuration changes like modifications to model weights. As an open source platform, Kubernetes poses less of a lock-in risk than most proprietary platforms. Reduced vendor lock-in risks As an open source platform, Kubernetes poses less of a lock-in risk than most proprietary platforms. It's important to note that many Kubernetes distributions exist, and some include proprietary tooling or add-ons that can complicate migration between Kubernetes environments. Because of this, it would be wrong to assume that Kubernetes is totally free of vendor lock-in challenges. However, it's still more flexible than hosting AI workloads using something like a proprietary cloud service. This flexibility is especially advantageous for businesses in the early stages of AI adoption. For example, these users can modify their AI technology or switch to different models while keeping the same underlying hosting infrastructure in place.

Drawbacks of Kubernetes for AI Hosting AI on Kubernetes can also pose challenges. Key roadblocks include greater complexity, high overhead, add-on requirements and limited resource optimization. Greater complexity Kubernetes adds another layer to hosting stacks that wouldn't exist if workloads ran directly on servers, with no orchestrator in the mix. In this sense, it increases the technical complexity that engineers must contend with. Resource overhead Kubernetes also increases the amount of resources required to host a workload. The orchestration software consumes CPU, memory and storage, leaving fewer resources available for actual AI workloads to use. GPU allocation requires add-ons In most cases, Kubernetes needs add-ons to allocate GPUs, adding even more complexity for hosting AI workloads. However, organizations that run AI directly on GPU-equipped bare-metal servers would avoid this challenge. Limited ability to optimize resource efficiency As noted, Kubernetes can dynamically schedule workloads in a way that helps to use resources efficiently. But there are limits on how well it can do this, mainly because Kubernetes has no inherent way of knowing exactly how much CPU, memory or GPU a given workload will require. It relies on admins to provide guidance by configuring resource allocation ranges. If the ranges are wrong (or not configured at all), AI workloads may end up underperforming due to lack of resources, or wasting money because they are over-provisioned.