How health systems are winning over late adopters of AI scribes

As healthcare organizations work on getting their providers on board with AI tools, they face hesitancy from clinicians on how the technology could change their day-to-day workflows.

That's according to a panel of clinical leaders from a diverse set of healthcare organizations. Moderated by Jessie Young, president of healthcare AI company Heidi, the panel this summer featured members of its newly formed U.S. Customer Advisory Board. Comprising 12 physicians and clinical leaders, the board will provide guidance to Heidi on technology development and how U.S. health systems will deploy its tool.

The panel, held at Heidi's NYC offices, focused on AI implementation in healthcare, which is growing rapidly. In fact, the number of physicians using AI has more than doubled between 2023 and 2026, the American Medical Association reported. More than 4 in 5 doctors, or 81%, use AI in 2026 compared with 38% in 2023.

But despite this uptake in AI adoption, significant challenges remain in encouraging its use among wary clinicians.

Encouraging AI use among late adopters On the panel, Michael Attilio, M.D., chief medical information officer at Rome Health, a health system in upstate New York, noted that AI adoption challenges have persisted two years into the organization's rollout as some clinicians remain hesitant to adopt new technology and workflows. Health system staff would rather hold on to their dictation and typing workflows rather than start using AI, he shared, which led to the slow uptake in adoption. "I'm finding that we're getting to this phase where the super users are going 100 miles an hour, and they have been since day one," Attilio said. "Now we're having to ask ourselves the question: How do we get the late adopters on board?" he said, adding that more effort and resources will be necessary than he anticipated. When it comes to getting late adopters started with Heidi, Attilio compared the process to teaching someone how to ride a bike -- it involves small steps. He first provides simple instructions for these clinicians to get started with the AI tool before they move on to more detailed steps. For example, he writes some of the AI prompts for the physicians so they know what type of response to expect when they ask the AI tool a question in a certain way. "[We] try to even give them just a little bit more structure or framework around how they interact with AI, so they get a feel for it," Attilio told Health IT and EHR following the session. Another strategy for increasing AI usage is to take advantage of the flexibility that Heidi brings in customization compared with the toggle switches in the ambient AI platform the health system previously used, according to Attilio. "Where our old product simply had toggles like 'paragraphs or bullets,' we can give Heidi whatever instructions we want," Attilio said. "So because it can look exactly the way our clinicians want, adoption was better." In the interview, Attilio said that as a health technology leader, he likes to understand the inner workings of AI, but he realized that late adopters of technology "just want it to work." He recalled a conversation with a doctor at a meeting who said, regarding AI, "I just want it to work like my Tesla and my iPhone." Attilio explained that building templates for clinicians can spur late adopters to use the AI tools. He compared building templates in an AI tool to building something with a bucket of Lego bricks. "Some do better if given instructions to follow or a model to copy," he said. "Others simply say, 'You go ahead and build it. I'll play with it when you're done.' That last group is often our late adopters." With Heidi, for example, physicians can have the tool write notes in their voice. However, he noted that it takes time for physicians to get familiar with this functionality. So, Attilio often helps those physicians by writing some of the prompts. At Hawse Health, a nonprofit federally qualified health center in rural West Virginia, Johnathan Lyon, assistant director of behavioral health services, noticed some surprising findings in who tended to adopt Heidi more quickly at the clinic. Lyon noted that behavioral health clinicians were particularly averse to technology and AI, but that resistance melted once the clinicians began using the tool. "The people that were most opposed to Heidi in the beginning ended up being the ones who use it the most now," Lyon told the audience. He added that clinicians' opinions about the AI platform improved within six months of the implementation.