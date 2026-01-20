How an AI scribe is alleviating burdens at an FQHC

AI scribes are becoming increasingly ubiquitous in healthcare. Healthcare leaders largely agree that these tools alleviate clinicians' administrative and cognitive burdens, offering an enticing solution to the pervasive problem of burnout.

At Hawse Health, a West Virginia-based federally qualified health center (FQHC) serving primarily Medicaid patients, the benefits of AI scribe technology are clear.

"[AI scribes help] ensure that notes are being completed in a timely fashion and are meeting medical necessity and accurately capturing the services provided," said Johnathan Lyon, assistant director of behavioral health services at Hawse Health. "Rural services are always being tasked with doing more with less, and anything that's going to give clinicians time back is going to improve access."

Still, implementing the technology came with challenges. Hawse Health had to contend with both the overarching challenges to AI implementation, such as gaining clinician buy-in, as well as the logistical challenges of upgrading technology with limited resources.

Using an AI scribe to ease clinician burdens Hawse Health began piloting the Heidi AI medical scribe in October 2024 and expanded its use across the organization in November of that year. The AI scribe technology transcribes patient-provider interactions in real time and creates clinical notes for clinicians to review and edit before submitting. The technology also prompts clinicians to record patient consent, alerts them to the next steps after the appointment and assists them with tasks such as drafting referral letters. The most significant benefit of the technology has been helping clinicians complete their notes on time. According to Lyon, overdue notes were a significant problem, but after the Heidi tool was implemented, very few providers have been overdue on their clinical documentation. But the benefits of the tool go beyond clinical documentation efficacy. Ken Powers, director of behavioral health services at Hawse Health, shared that the technology plays a key role in recruitment. "We're in a rural area, and it's very competitive in trying to get clinicians on board," he said. "When I'm doing interviews, it's helpful for them to know that we have a tool that is going to aid and help them complete their documentation. So, it's really become a part of even the interview process." The tool has also proved useful in training. Powers shared that when newly licensed providers are learning to write clinical notes, the AI tool can help by offering revisions to show them how to improve their documentation skills. Further, the tool can create templates for documentation required for various types of therapy, which is also helpful for training new recruits in behavioral healthcare. "It's really awesome for me as a clinical supervisor to be able to show them in real time, 'This is what reality therapy looks like, this is what person-centered therapy looks like, this is what CBT [cognitive behavioral therapy] looks like,'" Powers said. "And that visual helps them to learn and grasp the concepts much quicker than if I were doing that without the assistance of AI." In addition to documentation and training, the AI tool is helping Hawse clinicians offer individualized patient care, particularly within the behavioral healthcare arena. For instance, Lyons said that he uses it to create customized homework assignments for patients undergoing CBT. "I was able to have it generate a coping skill prompt with Taylor Swift songs for a patient," he shared.