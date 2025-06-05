How an FQHC is using ambient AI to reduce clinician burden

Ambient AI technology has taken the healthcare world by storm. Its purported benefits make it a highly sought-after technology across healthcare facilities, from multistate health systems to federally qualified health centers caring for underserved populations.

For California-based Neighborhood Healthcare, an FQHC serving nearly 100,000 patients annually, ambient AI technology presented the opportunity to reduce rising administrative burden and mitigate clinician burnout, which is an especially trenchant issue in resource-constrained settings. The center piloted Nabla's ambient AI assistant tool in 2024.

"It was our hope, and now belief, that the system could streamline our administrative record process while empowering providers to capture more information on their patient interaction and focus their time where it belongs: caring for individuals and their families," said Prudence August, CIO at Neighborhood Healthcare.

Following a successful pilot, the FQHC expanded the tool in April to its 200 clinicians in San Diego and Riverside counties. According to the center's leaders and clinicians, the tool has had the intended effect, though gaining staff buy-in was critical.

IMPLEMENTING THE TOOL Ambient AI technology, like Nabla's tool, targets clinical documentation burdens, one of the primary drivers of clinician burnout. The ambient AI technology discreetly records clinician-patient conversations during medical visits and creates a clinical note automatically, essentially acting like an "invisible assistant," explained Delphine Groll, co-founder and COO at Nabla. "Every part of the platform is designed to reduce the time and cognitive effort required to complete notes, without adding complexity to the clinician's day," she said. "The AI generates accurate, structured notes in less than 5 seconds and uses customization and multiple templates." The templates are built for different kinds of visits, such as routine check-ups and mental health sessions. Clinicians review and sign their notes to ensure accuracy. Additionally, the tool offers a real-time dictation feature for clinicians who prefer more control over their notes, Groll noted. To implement the tool, the organizations worked together to identify a cohort of participating providers from different specialties. The next, and most crucial step, was gaining staff buy-in. Though Neighborhood Healthcare had been using live medical scribes, the idea of technology taking over needed some getting used to. Reyna Reynaga-Vargas, a nurse practitioner at the FQHC, shared that training and getting experience using the tool were essential to gaining staff buy-in. "At the beginning, it was a little challenging because I didn't have too much experience in using it," she said. "But once you start using it, it's pretty simple." Nabla conducted live training sessions and hosted office hours where pilot participants could ask questions and receive guidance specific to their workflows. They also distributed pre- and post-pilot surveys to measure the pilot's impact. For the expansion phase, the Nabla team spent several days onsite at Neighborhood's clinics to better understand the clinical environment. Following this, they began a phased rollout that included live, one-hour training sessions tailored to new users. Aside from some providers who needed to adjust to an AI tool after having a live scribe, the FQHC's staff appear to have embraced it. Reynaga-Vargas noted that patients also seem comfortable with the technology, with only a handful of patients expressing concerns about data safety. To allay these fears, clinicians explain that the data stays in the cloud for a short period of time before disappearing.