Why archival planning is critical when transitioning EHRs

EHR modernization is critical for healthcare organizations as technology advances in leaps and bounds. AI integration, cloud capabilities and interoperability standards aim to improve EHR usability and patient care. Additionally, growing consolidation among healthcare facilities prompts necessary technological transitions.

However, transitioning to a new EHR often requires healthcare facilities to undertake modernization efforts, which can be challenging for facilities with limited resources.

For Pender Community Health, a Nebraska-based health network comprising a 21-bed critical access hospital and four medical clinics, one of the most challenging aspects of replacing its EHR was the archival planning process.

Archival planning establishes a structure for storing and moving EHR data, which is essential to ensure patient data does not get lost during the technology transition.

"You're all excited about getting a new EHR. You think it's going to be the latest and greatest, and you don't want to think about what's gone before, but you really have to," said Kathleen Jasa, health information management and patient accounting manager at Pender Community Health.

To streamline the archival planning process, Pender Community Health enlisted Access Corp., which offers an EHR data archival solution, Access Unify Health. The organizations worked together to securely migrate data and ensure it is easily accessible to care teams.

What is EHR archival planning? EHR transitions are complex processes that require careful planning. According to Sudhakar Mohanraj, chief technology officer of Access Corp., ensuring that data is not lost is a vital part of the process. He explained that, typically, when a healthcare facility switches from a legacy EHR to a new one, not all of its data can be transitioned. And there are valid reasons for this, including that the data's structure may not be compatible with the new system. However, several medical record retention laws require facilities to retain data for at least 10 years -- and in some cases, such as for pediatric patients, that timeline extends to 20 years. "So what happens is these health systems, although they move to the new EHR, they're kind of forced to keep the old EHR just to retain the data," Mohanraj said. There are also scenarios in which healthcare facilities need to transition from multiple legacy systems to a new EHR, which further complicates the data retention issue, he added. Archival planning seeks to address this challenge by creating a pathway to consolidate data from legacy EHR systems into a long-term storage solution. The Access Unify Health solution gathers and organizes data into a centralized archive stored in the cloud. Staff can access the archive through an application available in the new EHR system. "Users can simply search for a patient and get all the history," Mohanraj said. In addition to centralizing data from EHRs, Access Corp. can help organizations digitize any physical records they may have and add that data to the cloud-based archive. "We provide what we call a single pane of glass so the end users can access both the physical boxes as well as the digital archive data," Mohanraj said.

Archival planning seeks to protect data Pender Community Health began its archival planning journey to support the organization's growth. According to Jasa, leaders wanted to add more services to the organization's offerings, but to do so, they first needed to upgrade their EHR environment. However, when Jasa and her team began taking stock of their medical record archive to ensure no data was lost during the upgrade, they realized the data was fragmented across older EHR systems and stored in boxes in the basement. This meant that providers had no easy way to access the necessary data buried in those archives, she said. So, Jasa started searching for a vendor that could help collate that information. And about a year and a half ago, she came across Access Corp. The two organizations joined forces, and the archival planning process began in earnest. The first step was data discovery. "You have to discover what's out there -- what data do you have?" Jasa said. "And then we started having conversations about what do you want to do with it? For instance, all those records in the basement, yes, there's 70,000 pages worth, but we decided that we're not going to archive all of them." "So you have to look at state retention laws -- how long are we required to keep them as a facility -- and then also visit with your clinicians and our providers. Are there other pieces of these records that maybe we're not required to keep, but you need for certain reporting that you have to do or for patient safety in other areas?" she continued. Next, Pender Community Health and Access Corp. had to categorize and store the data in the cloud application. Jasa noted that they built the centralized archive to mimic the organization's previous EHR system, so that providers could easily and quickly find the information they needed. Pender staff were able to view the cloud environment and provide feedback. "We don't want to deliver something which the clinicians and the health information management team is not comfortable with," Mohanraj said. "So we want to first deliver a sample, actually load it into our SaaS application, and show it to the end users." Clinicians and information management teams provided feedback on tags and wording. Once they were satisfied, Access Corp. began uploading the remaining data in the same pattern, he shared.