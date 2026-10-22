Oura, MD Live partner to boost support for GLP-1 patients

A new partnership between wearable ring maker Oura and virtual care platform MD Live by Evernorth aims to give GLP-1 users more support along their journey. The Oura ring, which collects data on more than 50 health and wellness metrics to provide insights into sleep, movement, cycles and stress, will be available to those who are currently using a GLP-1 or have been prescribed the drugs and are enrolled in an employer-sponsored health plans that offer MD Live Virtual Primary Care.

MD Live Virtual Primary Care is a telehealth-based primary care service that connects patients to physicians for preventive care, checkups and chronic disease management. It is part of Evernorth, the health services division of The Cigna Group.

Beginning in 2027, those eligible to receive the smart ring will gain access to biometric analysis, medication tracking and health insights that can help them monitor their medication intake, meals, symptoms and side effects. The wearable device includes a feature that identifies early signs of strain in a user's biometric data, including an elevated heart rate or temperature, as well as capabilities to monitor blood pressure and breathing during the night.

Oura users can decide to share this information with their MD Live clinician. According to the company, the goal is to enhance conversations during virtual visits by using data on medication adherence and symptom trends.

"For people using GLP-1 medications, many of the questions and decisions that shape their care happen between appointments," said Ricky Bloomfield, M.D., chief medical officer at Oura, in the press release. "We're excited to give eligible MD Live members additional wellness tools that help them better understand their experience over time and share relevant information with their clinician when they choose."

However, insights from the smart ring do not replace the patient's treatment plan or the judgment of the MD Live provider, Oura underscored.

MD Live patients with the Oura Ring will also have access to Oura Advisor, an AI-powered tool that translates data from the smart ring into guidance for users. Patients can use this tool to understand their data while on the weight-loss medication and get information about GLP-1s more broadly.

This is not Oura's first foray into GLP-1 support. The company launched its GLP-1 Insights feature for smart ring users in March, providing medication dose and weight tracking, as well as symptom management features. Company data shows that nearly 260,000 Oura users in the U.S. are enrolled in GLP-1 Insights. Eighty percent of these users alsocontinue logging doses three months after enrolling, showing an appetite for GLP-1 support from the smart ring, the company said.

GLP-1 prescribing has skyrocketed in recent years, but ensuring safe use of the medications has proved challenging. A recent study of 49 telehealth websites found that a majority prescribed GLP-1s. But telehealth-based GLP-1 prescribers often did not require clinician interaction, with only 26.5% requiring a video visit and 6.1% a call.

Further, only about a third asked for clinical metrics, such as blood pressure, blood glucose and cholesterol.

This might mean that people are receiving access to the drugs without the needed clinical support, creating an opportunity for telehealth companies to bridge that gap.

Anuja Vaidya has covered the healthcare industry since 2012. She currently covers healthcare IT and innovation, including artificial intelligence, digital healthcare, EHRs and interoperability.