How telebehavioral healthcare can improve ED operations

The emergency department, often referred to as the hospital's front door, sees a wide variety of patients on any given day. From trauma injuries to infectious diseases to behavioral health conditions, emergency medicine staff are trained to handle diverse cases.

Behavioral healthcare is an especially pressing need in the emergency department (ED). According to CDC data, 5,081 of 100,000 ED visits are related to mental health. However, many of these patients may not receive the level of care they need or even leave without being seen amid more life-threatening cases in the ED that leave providers stretched thin and overwhelmed with competing priorities.

At Franciscan Health Olympia Fields, a telehealth program aims to address this challenge by bringing behavioral health expertise to the point of care in the ED.

Behavioral healthcare is one of the most popular applications of telehealth. Even as telehealth visit volume plummeted by 45.8% between 2020 and 2022, the share of telehealth visits for behavioral health conditions increased from 41.8% to 62.8%, Trilliant Health data shows. By the fourth quarter of 2023, this figure rose further to 72.3%.

By bringing telehealth-enabled behavioral healthcare into the ED, the Olympia Fields, Illinois, hospital aims to offer timelier access to behavioral healthcare while also easing burdens on clinicians.

Turning to telebehavioral health in the ED Franciscan Health Olympia Fields has seen a rise in need for behavioral healthcare in its EDs, Derwin Phillip, M.D., medical director and chairman of the department of emergency medicine for Franciscan Health Olympia Fields, shared in a recent interview. Socioeconomic stressors have skyrocketed in recent years, between a once-in-a-century pandemic and ongoing political and economic upheaval. Additionally, there is an increased awareness around mental healthcare. While this is a positive shift, the growing shortage of mental health professionals is leading patients to the ED for mental healthcare. To more effectively meet the demand for mental healthcare in the ED, Franciscan Health Olympia Fields joined forces with Array Behavioral Care, a telepsychiatry provider. "It really came about because the gap was identified that having the resources to offer mental health services 24/7 was somewhat of a barrier at Franciscan Health Olympia Fields," said Phillip. "Without that, we had some resources using social workers, but there was a defined period when they were not accessible to us. So, it limited the scope of services that could be provided, and we felt that expanding the services and having the capability of telepsychiatrists being accessible to us would be a benefit." In 2023, the hospital received a federal grant to launch the telebehavioral health program within its ED.

Exploring the telebehavioral health program The primary purpose of the telebehavioral health program at the Olympia Fields hospital ED is to connect patients with psychiatric expertise in a timely manner. For instance, someone might come into the emergency department with an acute behavioral health problem, such as substance abuse or suicidality, requiring an expert psychiatric assessment, explained Sara Gotheridge, M.D., psychiatrist and chief medical officer at Array Behavioral Care. After being evaluated by the Olympia Fields hospital ED staff, the patient is connected to Array's behavioral health specialists for a psychiatric evaluation via a tablet or computer. "At the same time, we're using Franciscan's EMR and our own technology systems to see if that person has a history with the hospital, if they've been to Franciscan before -- what do we know about them, what has happened with their workup in the ED?" Gotheridge said. "And then we make a recommendation directly to the Franciscan team." That recommendation could be that the patient is suitable for discharge, requires follow-up behavioral healthcare or needs to be admitted for inpatient care. The Array team also assists with medication management. According to Gotheridge, Array clinicians primarily focus on risk stratification, examining risk indicators and making an informed decision about whether the patient can be discharged. "We also employ very extensive safety planning for someone who's being discharged -- talking to families, getting a better picture of what's going on with someone, assessing for firearm safety -- that's very, very important," she said.