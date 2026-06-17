Whoop launches EHR integration capabilities

Though the use of healthcare wearable devices has provided access to a broad range of biometric data, it often remains locked within the devices. Wearable maker Whoop is breaking down these silos, launching new EHR-syncing capabilities that enable users to connect their EHRs to the Whoop app.

Through a partnership with HealthEx, Whoop users will be able to combine their EHR data, including their medical history, with continuous biometric data from Whoop's wearable fitness and health tracker. HealthEx is a health platform that allows individuals to unify and share their medical records.

Whoop's wearable device provides insights into physical fitness, heart health, sleep and stress by tracking metrics such as cardiovascular and muscular load, blood oxygen and heart rate and lifestyle behaviors like caffeine consumption. The company raised $575 million earlier this year, sending its valuation soaring to $10.1 billion.

Following the integration with HealthEx, these metrics can be assessed by users and their providers alongside other relevant medical information, including chronic conditions, recent procedures and medication changes.

"WHOOP has always focused on turning data into meaningful insights," said Alex Vannoni, head of healthcare product at Whoop, in the press release. "This partnership extends that approach by bringing medical history into the WHOOP experience, giving members a more complete view of their health and enabling even more personalized, relevant coaching, grounded in who they are, not just what happened on a given day."

Recent research shows that Americans who own wearables are eager to discuss their wearable data with a healthcare provider. According to a 2026 Rock Health analysis, 46% of 8,000 U.S. adults polled owned a wearable. Wearable owners primarily use their devices to track physical activity (35%), sleep (26%) and heart rate (21%).

More than half (59%) of wearable owners have discussed their biometric data with a healthcare provider, with 30% saying they do so regularly. Another 29% said they have done so at least once. Still, the analysis noted that "clinical infrastructure has yet to loop [wearables] data in."

According to the press release, Whoop users have attempted to close the gap between their wearable data and medical information in various ways, including manually logging conditions and combining datasets across platforms, a cumbersome and imprecise process.

With the integration, Whoop aims to facilitate the combination of wearable insights and clinical data.

The news comes shortly after Whoop unveiled new on-demand synchronous telehealth visits and AI capabilities. Through the new telehealth feature, Whoop device users are able to participate in virtual visits within the Whoop app. Meanwhile, the two AI features, called My Memory and Proactive Check-Ins, combine personal context and biometric data to provide personalized health recommendations.

Anuja Vaidya has covered the healthcare industry since 2012. She currently covers healthcare IT and innovation, including artificial intelligence, digital healthcare, EHRs and interoperability.