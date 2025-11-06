Evaluating AI tools for healthcare cybersecurity in a saturated market

Companies touting AI-powered cybersecurity tools have made big promises to security leaders across all industries -- from enhanced threat detection to improved vulnerability management and faster incident response times.

In healthcare, an industry that faces sophisticated cyberthreats and increasingly tight budgets, AI tools have the potential to streamline workflows and enhance efficiency. Of course, engaging with the right vendors is crucial for reducing risk rather than contributing to it.

As such, healthcare leaders are evaluating AI-driven tools as they would any other emerging technology, with careful consideration of the vendor's risk profile, experts shared at a virtual Healthcare Dive event held on Nov. 5, 2025, entitled "How healthcare can prepare for cyberattacks."

Key considerations for engaging with emerging technology Panelists discussed how they evaluate vendors in an era of AI hype, as cyberattacks against the healthcare sector continue to become increasingly sophisticated. "I think that certainly there's been just an explosion of cyber-related risk in healthcare. I think it's happened in multiple industries, but healthcare typically has been behind in cybersecurity and cybersecurity protections," Heather Costa, director of technology resilience at Mayo Clinic, said during a panel session. "We have not been at the forefront of those things historically. The advent of emerging technologies certainly has complicated that, both from the positive and negative sides of things." Panelists agreed that AI technology holds promise, particularly in detecting threats. What's more, many health systems have already embraced some AI-powered tools. "Many of the security tools today already have embedded AI capabilities," said panelist Sanjeev Sah, senior vice president of enterprise technology services and chief information security officer (CISO) at Novant Health. "Think about the number of security events and incidents that an organization faces. They can go from thousands to millions in a short time period. How you rationalize that needs to be automated, it needs to be enabled through a rationalization process, and AI gives an advantage in being able to determine that, pinpoint it and focus on that particular activity that warrants our attention right away." AI has its pros and cons, just like any emerging technology, Costa added, stressing the importance of evaluating new technology from both security and operational perspectives. Governance, proper controls and ethics are all critical parts of the conversation when evaluating any new vendor. "I often remind folks that AI is an emerging technology. The assembly line, at some point in time, was an emerging technology," Costa said. "So, all of these things have a place, but we have to make sure that we're thinking about it in terms of whether we have the right leadership, people and processes in place first."