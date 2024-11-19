Revolutionizing women's health technology through innovation

Many leaders across the healthcare industry have pointed out the need for a greater focus on women's health research and innovation. There are several gaps that exist in the global understanding of women's health, from gynecological cancers to women's chronic disease experiences. However, investing in new and progressing women's health technologies can help address many of these gaps.

At the 2024 World Medical Innovation Forum, panelists and moderators discussed the women's health technology revolution, highlighting existing gaps in women's healthcare, ongoing innovation and directions for future growth.

"It's a really exciting time for women's health, is what I'll say. We are at a precipice, at least from the investing perspective, where there's just been an explosion in the number of companies being formed and the amount of investment despite a venture capital downturn. We are actually at a seven- to 10-year low right now in VC investing. Yet women's health investing is still elevated compared to pre-COVID levels. Also, there's increased fund and corporate interest," noted Alice Zheng, partner at Foreground Capital and a panelist at the conference.

Women's health Understanding women's health and the gaps in women's health is vital to grasping the women's health technology revolution and defining new directions for innovation. Kaveeta Vasisht, M.D., PharmD, associate commissioner for women's health at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, participated in the conversation as a panelist and explained the progress the FDA's Office of Women's Health has made in women's health. "We were created 30 years ago because women were underrepresented in clinical trials. And while we've seen progress, our office continues to work in that space," Vasisht said. "Our understanding of women's health and the definition of women's health has evolved as a community. Of course, reproductive health and gynecologic health are critically important. [However,] what we've realized is that with the evolution of scientific understanding, males and females are not the same." Vasisht was careful to differentiate between sex and gender, explaining that while sex is biological, gender is more of a social construct. However, both contribute to how people experience disease and respond to treatments. Many conditions disproportionately impact women, including osteoporosis and autoimmune diseases. Additionally, some diseases behave differently in women, and these diseases require as much attention as those that affect women more. "Women are more likely to die from a heart attack. Women with diabetes are more likely to have serious complications," Vasisht explained. "What we do in the Office of Women's Health is to make sure everybody's thinking about that. We need to understand the biological differences so that clinical trials can be better informed. Now, the FDA looks at sex differences. Those of you who have been engaged in product development know this -- throughout the medical product pipeline, in terms of when the data comes in preclinical, we do look at the sex differences in the animal [trials]. If a medical product is going to be developed and used in both men and women, there has to be representation of male and female animals."

Female representation in clinical trials Aside from gender representation in preclinical research, panelists also emphasized that gender-diverse clinical studies are crucial for advancing women's health research and revolutionizing women's health technology. "People look at the distribution of a clinical trial makeup, meaning what percent of the study included women. They look to see the demographics; they look to see the age distribution; and they look to see how that compares to the males that are enrolled in the study to make sure that there's no disproportionate response that could be ascertained or an incorrect response potentially that could be ascertained," explained one of the panel moderators, Tazeen Ahmad, managing director of U.S. equity research covering small and mid-cap biotechnology at Bank of America. Ahmad explained that over the past five years, clinical trial investors have been paying more attention to those factors and considering how the study's gender distribution may impact outcomes. "They're always talking about making sure that the population of clinical trials represents how a drug will be used. I consider that a step in the positive direction," she continued.