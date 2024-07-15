Defining the digital determinants of health

The term social determinants of health has become a mainstay in the healthcare vernacular, but it might be time to also turn focus toward digital determinants of health.

Inspired by healthcare's digital transformation, DDOH acknowledge that one's ability and preference to interact with and use certain types of health IT might ultimately affect their health outcomes and well-being.

The concept of digital determinants of health is only in its nascency, and industry experts are still working on a unified definition. What's more, the overlap between digital health equity, digital health literacy and social determinants of health makes that definition hard to pin down.

But as healthcare continues down the two paths of digital exploration and health equity, understanding DDOH -- and how it's distinct from but related to SDOH -- will be key.

What are digital determinants of health? Unlike SDOH, there is no industry-standard definition for DDOH yet. Social determinants of health are "the conditions in the environments where people are born, live, learn, work, play, worship, and age that affect a wide range of health, functioning, and quality-of-life outcomes and risks," according to Healthy People 2030. While there might be no similarly pithy descriptor defining DDOH, health IT scholars have begun to broach the subject. "Although factors of digital health have been studied as part of SDOH, there is little formal recognition and exploration of the field," a group of researchers wrote in a literature review in PLOS Digital Medicine. "In fact, to date, there is no widely accepted or recognized definition of DDOH." But digital determinants can underscore the effects of healthcare's digital transformation on how patients can access and use healthcare, the authors argued. Take, for example, the adoption of online symptom checkers. Some hospitals and health systems leverage AI to field and assess patients' symptoms and offer medical advice to help triage patient care. The tools might tell a patient with the common cold to ride out their symptoms at home or advise someone displaying signs of a heart attack to get to the emergency department (ED) immediately. DDOH refer to how such technologies can impact the way individuals access care or manage their own symptoms and well-being. "DDOH refers to the technological factors that are incorporated to provide affordable, accessible, and quality care to consumers enhancing their healthcare engagement and experience," the PLOS Digital Health researchers said. "Digital determinants refer to factors intrinsic to the technology in question that impact sociodemographic disparities, health inequities, and challenges with care accessibility, affordability, and quality outcomes." Specific digital determinants of health might include the following: Ease of use.

Usefulness.

Interactivity.

Digital literacy.

Digital accessibility, such as broadband access.

Digital availability.

Digital affordability.

Algorithmic bias.

Technology personalization.

Data poverty and information asymmetry. DDOH are closely linked to super determinants of health, a term many in the health IT academic landscape have used to refer to internet access, digital health equity and the overall digital domain of healthcare. "Internet access is increasingly recognized as a 'super determinant' of health," Yosselin Turcios, M.P.H., an Office of Behavioral Health Equity fellow at the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), wrote in a SAMHSA article. "It plays a role in healthcare outcomes and influences more traditionally recognized social determinants of health, such as education, employment, and healthcare access." Similar to the thought behind digital determinants, the digital domain as a super determinant of health acknowledges the role health IT now plays in an individual's journey toward health and well-being.

Exploring the connection between SDOH and DDOH Although health IT scholars are refining the definition for DDOH, it is clear there is a strong link between SDOH and DDOH. Indeed, access to health IT and broadband have long been considered SDOH. Moreover, certain SDOH, such as income, can influence DDOH. But the difference between SDOH and DDOH is that DDOH concern the technology itself, the PLOS Digital Medicine authors said. For example, a patient with limited English proficiency might not be able to use a health system's patient portal if it is only offered in English. Language proficiency is a social construct and a social determinant of health, but the fact that the patient portal is only offered in English is a digital determinant of health. "The way technology is designed, validated, used, disseminated, and incorporated within healthcare has far-reaching consequences that deserve treatment as a distinct construct," the PLOS Digital Medicine researchers explained. Health IT developers, plus the hospitals and health systems that purchase their tools, can be mindful of DDOH when assessing tools for their patient populations. In the above example, a hospital might consider a different patient portal vendor that offers the tool in multiple languages to serve a multilingual patient population.