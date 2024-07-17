How training boosts home health caregiver, aide workforce

The U.S. is teetering on a home health caregiver cliff as the aging population swells and boosts demand for at-home, supportive care.

To be sure, the entire healthcare industry has been grappling with workforce issues for years. Clinician burnout reached all-time highs in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, exacerbated by low pay and poor working conditions.

But the home health workforce problem is unique because that workforce ranges from skilled to unskilled and paid to unpaid. And while the clinicians who populate the home-based provider pool are in high-demand, so are the family caregivers and home health aides who help with basic at-home care management and daily tasks.

Between 2015 and 2020, the number of caregivers in the nation increased from 43.5 million to 53 million people, or around one in five Americans, according to CDC numbers. But by 2030, demand is expected to far outpace supply, as CDC estimates there will be around 73 million people over age 65.

Many of these folks will need regular assistance from at least one caregiver, ranging from simple daily tasks to more intensive caregiving in the wake of serious illnesses like Alzheimer's or dementia. To that end, CDC says over two-thirds of the U.S. population will likely need to take on caregiving tasks.

Being a family caregiver can be grueling, requiring individuals to balance their own work, families and lives with the needs of their aging loved ones. CDC says the typical caregiver spends around 20 hours weekly taking care of their ailing family members. If that care were paid for, it would total some $470 billion each year.

Home health aide agencies can help fill in the gap, but these organizations face their own struggles.

Home health aides don't earn high wages. A 2022 Economic Policy Institute report shows that even in the highest-paying states, wages for home health aides are under $18 an hour. That leads to significant churn in the home health aide labor market, which can exacerbate this public health issue.

Staring down the barrel of an aging population, the U.S. finds itself without enough home health and family caregivers to provide care and support at home. But in California, state leaders and public health advocates are working on a way to bolster the home health caregiver workforce through training and career development.

"Caregiving is really important in this country as the Baby Boomer bubble moves through the lifecycle and more and more people are going to need care with the growth in dementia and other things that impact people as they get older," Burgess Harrison, executive director for the National Minority Health Association (NMHA), said in a recent interview. "The country really needs to do more to address that issue."

Training bolsters home health workforce NMHA is working to offset those caregiver shortages, recently completing its Caring4Cal program designed to train home and community-based caregivers. The program operated on a $31 million grant from the state of California and allowed individuals already working in or interested in working in home and community-based care positions to receive training in the field. Individuals who completed the training received a $2,750 stipend. "We were excited to get workers who were willing to advance in their careers a bit from that opportunity, but also we had a large impact of bringing new caregivers into the industry and at least exposing them to the training that's involved. Many of these individuals take care of their family members anyway," said Sara Moore, chief operating officer for NMHA, in the interview. "It exposes them to better training for this opportunity and also the industry itself." While a training company, Nevvon, facilitated the online training, NMHA was in charge of program recruitment, according to Moore. But although the Caring4Cal sounds like an excellent opportunity on the surface -- and it indeed is --Moore and her team knew they'd need to work to make participants comfortable joining the program. "When somebody is getting an incentive, they think, 'is this a scam, right?'" Moore acknowledged. "We've seen that multiple times. Luckily, this is not our first incentive program. We've had a great experience working and walking through that trust process and explaining how the full program is going to work, that they could see it, follow it, receive the payment and then tell their friends about it. too." NMHA also connected with home health agencies with which it already had relationships. "This was not the only program in California happening at the same time," Moore noted. "There were other programs that were offering incentives that required different commitments from the agencies." "We had to spend a lot of time answering their questions and then having even some of their staff go through it to understand, 'okay, this is what they're going to be learning, and this is great value,'" she added. "We work closely with the agency leaders to build the trust within them to then pass that along to their employees." NMHA also leaned on its connections in the health IT space with the understanding that those companies could be conveners of home health agencies interested in learning more about Caring4Cal. "That was a powerful way to break down a barrier because all these agencies are getting hit with all kinds of messaging every day to do this, do that, don't do this, don't do that," Harrison said. "Things from the state, things from just their employees, things from the labor department and all these other things. How do you break through that clutter in order to get them to say, 'Hey, take a look at this program, which could be very beneficial to you.'" That relationship-building was ultimately fruitful. NMHA had originally set a goal of enrolling 10,000 home and community-based caregivers for its training program. After a few months, 30,000 people had expressed interest in the program, 19,000 ultimately enrolled and 13,000 received training certification. Those numbers are not only a net positive for the growing number of people in California expected to need home caregiving within the next five years but also for the caregivers and agencies themselves. "In the home health space, recruiting employees and retaining employees are very, very critical," Harrison asserted. Agencies are nothing without their employees." Caring4Cal served as an opportunity for home health agencies to take care of their employees, who often experience low pay and little opportunity for career growth. "We urge agencies to now go further to do other things in order to maintain those workers within the industry and continually bring in more workers because there's obviously always turnover," Harrison said.