What are vulnerable populations in healthcare?

Vulnerable populations in healthcare are taking up more and more mindshare for hospital and health system leaders as they define key population health strategies to cut healthcare spending and support health equity.

Indeed, vulnerable populations cost the healthcare industry a lot. According to one estimate from Deloitte, health disparities -- which are most often experienced by vulnerable populations -- cost the United States $320 billion annually. Left unaddressed, that number is expected to grow to $1 trillion by 2040, Deloitte added.

Population health management interventions that support better patient access to care, healthcare experiences and clinical outcomes are important to closing health disparities.

Due to their high price tag, plus the humanity and altruism that should undergird healthcare initiatives, it is prudent for hospitals and health systems to tailor interventions to their most vulnerable populations. These groups are most at risk of experiencing health inequity.

Defining vulnerable populations for healthcare According to Cleveland State University, defining vulnerable populations in healthcare is closely aligned with risk. "Specialized or vulnerable populations in healthcare encompass groups of individuals who, under specific characteristics, circumstances or conditions, face an elevated risk of encountering disparities in access to and the quality of healthcare services," the University said on its website. Said otherwise, vulnerable populations have a number of qualities that increase their risk of experiencing health disparities, both in terms of healthcare access, clinical quality and outcomes. This is due to structural racism and other structural and social inequities that inherently disadvantage certain groups of people. Vulnerable populations can include, but are not limited to the following: Racial/ethnic minorities.

Children.

The elderly.

People with low income.

People with physical or intellectual disabilities.

Individuals with no or limited insurance coverage.

Those with a chronic illness.

Homeless people.

Veterans.

Women.

LGBTQ+ people.

Those living in rural areas or healthcare deserts. Those characteristics can be innate, ones an individual is born with, said the Texas Epidemic Public Health Institute. They can also be acquired, or ones that are extrinsic to an individual. For example, being a racial or ethnic minority is an innate risk factor. Being socioeconomically disadvantaged is an acquired risk factor. Notably, risk is often intersectional, meaning an individual can have more than one. A person who is a racial or ethnic minority might also be socioeconomically disadvantaged. For this reason, healthcare providers need an intersectional approach to understanding vulnerable populations to create tailored patient engagement strategies. It is also essential for healthcare professionals to understand the nuances of the term vulnerable populations. For example, the National Bioethics Advisory Commission previously proposed six categories of vulnerability, including cognitive or communicative vulnerability, institutional vulnerability, deferential vulnerability, medical vulnerability, economic vulnerability and social vulnerability. These categories were primarily designed for research purposes to protect study participants but might be useful for consideration in clinical settings. There is also the distinction between vulnerable and underserved populations. According to HHS, these terms have different meanings for the health insurance marketplaces. "The term vulnerable is often used interchangeably with underserved," the agency said in a health insurance marketplace training module. "While underserved consumers have limited access to health care services, vulnerable consumers tend to experience additional barriers to getting care. For example, an individual with LEP is considered vulnerable but might not be underserved (e.g., the consumer might have access to high-quality care)." Understanding who qualifies as vulnerable can help healthcare providers and organizations detect those populations and tailor interventions to improve their outcomes.

Detecting vulnerable populations in healthcare As noted previously, defining vulnerable populations is closely aligned with risk stratification. Hospitals and health systems want to identify members of vulnerable populations in order to tailor health interventions and practice good population health. "Addressing the needs of these populations is essential for achieving healthcare equity and ensuring that all individuals have the chance to attain their highest level of health," according to the Cleveland State authors. "Efforts to understand and eliminate these disparities involve targeted interventions, policy changes and a commitment to fostering inclusivity within the healthcare system." Like any risk stratification activity, identifying vulnerable populations requires adequate access to patient data. Healthcare organizations need access to social determinants of health data by way of patient surveying as well as third-party SDOH data sources. Such sources might include the social vulnerability index, ZIP code data or information from other public health databases. Organizations can also capture demographic data, such as race/ethnicity and sexual orientation/gender identity data, during patient intake. Aggregating this information effectively requires using data standards. A good data governance strategy and health IT interoperability ensures payers and providers can make sense of the patient information they have and adequately determine risk.