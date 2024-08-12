Deploying telehealth for equitable hypertension management

Chronic disease management is a central focus of healthcare provider organizations nationwide. Chronic conditions, which include leading causes of death in America, like heart disease, diabetes and cancer, can be challenging and costly to treat. Thus, healthcare providers are turning to innovative, technology-supported approaches to improve chronic disease management.

Virtual healthcare modalities have proved immensely popular in supporting heart disease management, particularly because these modalities make treatment for hypertension more convenient and accessible. Hypertension, or high blood pressure (BP), occurs when the force of blood flow through blood vessels is high and remains so over time. If left untreated, it can cause heart attacks, arrhythmias and other types of heart disease.

Nearly half of United States adults (119.9 million) have hypertension, but only 27 million have their hypertension under control, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Social determinants of health (SDOH) significantly affect hypertension control. A 2022 study revealed that individuals with poorly controlled hypertension who did not face any SDOH barriers achieved a 73%P hypertension control rate after one year in a digital health program. Meanwhile, patients who faced one SDOH barrier had a 60% hypertension control rate after a year, and those who faced two or more SDOH barriers had a 55% control rate.

To help close hypertension treatment gaps, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MDPH) selected five federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) to implement self-monitoring blood pressure (SMBP) programs using telehealth.

Though the implementation was successful, deploying telehealth programs in low-resource settings like FQHCs comes with a unique set of challenges, including technology barriers and staff shortages.

SMBP can help underserved populations access hypertension treatment Underserved populations across the country, which include racial and ethnic minorities, low-income populations and immigrants, face numerous barriers to healthcare access. These access barriers are mirrored in Massachusetts, where underserved populations face poverty, racism and other adverse SDOH like lack of access to technology, according to Janet Spillane, public health nursing advisor and health systems specialist at MDPH. She said that these barriers hinder hypertension care for patients in the state in several ways, including by preventing them from purchasing expensive BP cuffs. Further, there is a lack of healthcare materials at the appropriate literacy levels, leaving underserved populations without the patient education needed to use BP cuffs and other tools for hypertension management. SMBP programs facilitated via telehealth can be an effective hypertension management approach for this population as they provide the tools needed, enable patients to quickly and conveniently connect with healthcare providers, and eliminate transportation challenges. Research has highlighted telehealth's efficacy in hypertension treatment. A study published in 2022 showed that the care quality of telehealth-based treatment for high BP was similar to that of in-person treatment. Not only did the study find no significant difference in blood pressure decreases between in-person and telehealth patients over time, but patients who used telehealth were also more satisfied with the treatment. Further, the Community Preventive Services Task Force (CPSTF), established by HHS for community-based health promotion and disease prevention, published a systematic review on the effectiveness of SMBP with clinical support to manage high BP, said Leah Greene, an MDPH epidemiologist. The Million Hearts initiative, developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2012, also released several recommendations on SMBP program implementation and execution. Thus, clinical evidence and health agencies support telehealth-based SMBP programs as "an effective, evidence-based practice," Spillane noted. However, she added that studies must also evaluate equity-focused implementations of SMBP among underserved communities. Though telehealth-based SMBP programs have the potential to alleviate various care access barriers, implementation processes that do not consider equity could result in new hurdles to care access. For instance, lack of access to reliable broadband internet can hinder telehealth access among underserved groups. To ensure that the Massachusetts-based FQHCs selected to implement the telehealth-based SMBP program did not inadvertently increase care gaps, MDPH researchers evaluated the health equity-focused implementation process, detailing challenges and strategies to overcome them. They published their findings in the Journal of Public Health Management & Practice.

Implementing telehealth-based hypertension management The telehealth-based SMBP program allows patients to monitor their blood pressure at home and connect with healthcare providers to control their hypertension. Caroline Wetzel, MDPH's director of diabetes and cardiovascular disease programs, said that following enrollment, patients are given BP cuffs for free and shown how to use them. "The health centers provide the cuffs to the patient at an in-person visit to provide a lesson on how to properly use them, and then schedule a telehealth follow-up visit with a non-physician team member such as a nurse or community health worker," she explained. The FQHC staff also provides patients with a patient education tool developed by the MDPH. The tool offers information on daily eating and exercise habits that can help lower blood pressure and cholesterol. The fact sheet is available in English, Spanish, Haitian Creole, Portuguese and Chinese, Wetzel said. The patients then take the cuffs home and report their BP readings to their care team through their EHR-based patient portal. The care team reviews the measurements with the patients during the telehealth visit. These measurements inform patient care plans for hypertension control. Health equity was front and center during program implementation, with MDPH considering racism and other forms of oppression affecting patients and their communities, Wetzel said. The health equity framework informed health center selection, data collection and program design. For instance, MDPH deliberately selected five FQHCs that serve populations experiencing significant inequities. "Most patients at the five FQHCs have a household income below 200% of the federal poverty level, were uninsured or houseless, and were Black and Latino experiencing barriers to adequate cardiovascular care, particularly racism, discrimination, and inequitable access to resources," Wetzel said. Greene stated that the program design and implementation were largely flexible, allowing FQHCs to implement strategies that would best serve their patient population rather than forcing all the facilities to follow a standardized protocol. However, some strategies were expected to be implemented by all FQHCs. For instance, FQHCs were asked to enroll patients from populations that experience multiple barriers to hypertension care and to screen patients for unmet social needs, Greene said. Additionally, FQHCs were required to "engage with a vendor with healthcare quality improvement expertise to update their EHRs to support telehealth, improve in-person and telehealth clinic workflows, and increase the completeness and quality of the documentation of patient data," Greene said. Still, FQHCs were allowed to use some complementary strategies to increase the effectiveness of the program, such as providing food vouchers, linking patients with community social services and providing cellphones.