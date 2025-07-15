Delayed diagnosis affects 14% of hypertensive patients

More than 1 in 10 patients with hypertension gets a delayed diagnosis, ultimately hampering clinical outcomes and chronic disease management, according to a new JAMA Network Open study.

The report, which looked at the EHRs for more than 311,000 people meeting the blood pressure criteria for hypertension, found that it's not uncommon for people to have a few provider visits before getting a diagnosis.

Timely diagnosis is a core aspect of health and well-being, most experts agree. Healthcare providers and payers alike have zeroed in on chronic disease prevention and preventive screenings as a key way to ensure early detection and diagnosis of certain illnesses.

"Evidence-based guidelines emphasize the importance of early detection and treatment to mitigate the cumulative risk of adverse outcomes over time," the researchers said.

But that early diagnosis, at least as it is documented in the EHR, does not always happen.

Delayed diagnosis is a missed opportunity Combing medical records for 311,743 individuals who had blood pressure readings indicating hypertension, the researchers found those people didn't always get a hypertension diagnosis right away. Rather, 14.6% of patients got their diagnosis the second time they had a blood pressure reading indicating hypertension. This trend was more common among people under age 75, women, non-Hispanic Asian and non-Hispanic Black people. These delayed diagnoses have consequences, the researchers added. People with a delayed hypertension diagnosis had lower treatment rates and more long-term cardiovascular risks, the data showed. The researchers did not outline how much time typically passed between the first and second blood pressure reading, meaning it's still unknown how long individuals remained undiagnosed for hypertension. A patient going one year between doctor's visits might be living that entire year with undiagnosed, and therefore unmanaged, hypertension. However, the researchers noted that it's unlikely low patient engagement was to blame for delayed diagnoses. Indeed, patients with delayed diagnoses had just about the same number of outpatient and primary care visits as their peers with earlier diagnoses. Instead, the researchers posited that there might be some missed clinical opportunities at play. For example, some clinicians might be reticent to diagnose a patient hypertensive after one high blood pressure reading. There are also guidelines that suggest providers confirm sustained hypertension before starting treatment. Some also advise lifestyle modification for those with stage 1 hypertension before introducing medication. However, the researchers observed lower rates of hypertensive medication prescriptions among those with delayed diagnoses, suggesting that these delays did not always occur because a provider was being cautious. Additionally, disparities in delayed diagnoses experienced by younger patients, women and Black or Asian patients indicates some implicit biases, the researchers suggested.