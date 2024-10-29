Oracle Health unveils patient portal tool for care management

Oracle Health is getting in on the patient engagement game, launching a new patient portal product aimed at helping individuals with care management, the company said at its Health Summit.

The Oracle Health Patient Portal is a cloud application that can be accessed through the Oracle Health app, the company said. Users will be able to view their own health data, share it with relevant parties, connect with their providers and otherwise manage their own care, according to Oracle Health, which acquired health IT vendor Cerner for around $28.4 billion in June 2022.

Alongside the patient portal comes the Oracle Health Patient Administration tool, which the company said will be staff-facing. The technology is aimed at streamlining patient intake, registration, scheduling and appointment confirmation.

"The tools we use to manage our healthcare should be as simple and straightforward as the apps we use to order food, watch a movie, or book a flight," Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager of Oracle Health and Life Sciences, said in a press release. "With these new cloud applications, Oracle Health is not only giving patients more control over their healthcare, but also significantly reducing time-consuming administrative tasks for caregivers and support staff."

Oracle Health Patient Portal The Oracle Health Patient Portal appears to function like a typical patient portal, enabling patient users to manage their own health by accessing their digital health records. Additionally, the technology lets patients book appointments, complete appointment preregistration, view clinician notes, view medication lists, view test results and manage appointment reminders. The patient intake and preregistration functionality is key to the tool, Oracle Health indicated. By putting care management tasks in the hands of the patient, the technology company aims to reduce staff burden. Additionally, the company intends for the app to improve patient engagement and activation in care.