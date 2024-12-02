How Meharry teamed up with Oracle for health equity data

Leaders at Meharry Medical College knew there'd be a lot of opportunity to innovate at the nexus of health equity and health technology when Oracle announced it was coming to town.

In an April announcement that took many in the technology sector by surprise, Oracle Chairman and Chief Technology Officer Larry Ellison said the company was moving its headquarters to Nashville, Tennessee, because the city is a healthcare innovation hub.

"It's the center of the industry we're most concerned about, which is the healthcare industry," Ellison said during a conversation with former Sen. Bill Frist at an Oracle Health event.

The announcement raised a lot of eyebrows, including for folks at Meharry who saw the move as an opportunity for partnership and innovation. When Oracle came to the historically Black college and university looking for trusted industry partners, leadership thought it might be a fit.

"For quite some time now, we've been making a significant impact on the underserved community," Dexter Samuels, Ph.D., the executive director of the Center for Health Policy at Meharry Medical College, said in an interview. "Our mission and our pledge is to make sure that we eradicate health disparities and make sure that we address health equity, and with this partnership, we will do that."

As many healthcare organizations have asserted over the past five years, addressing health equity requires a cultural and institutional commitment. Meharry has had that commitment since its founding in 1876, but it still faces headwinds as healthcare is in the throes of its digital transformation.

In order to do population health and health equity work, you need data, Samuels said.

"We understand the challenges that we have with health disparities and the health outcomes, particularly for the underserved," Samuels explained. "To address that, you really have to make sure that you have as much information as possible on the patient."

But the healthcare industry is crowded with numerous health IT and data solutions, and with limited health data interoperability, it's easy for that information to get gummed up.