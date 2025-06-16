Better communication key to improving HCAHPS scores

Healthcare organizations working to improve their HCAHPS scores should focus on better communication about medications and hospital discharge information, concluded a new study in PLOS One.

The report, which looked at HCAHPS scores for 3,288 hospitals nationwide, showed serious lapses in communication about medications and discharge plans. In turn, efforts to improve communication could help unlock better overall scores on the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey.

The study also offered a state-by-state view of patient satisfaction, finding serious disparities based on region. While the Midwest came in with the overall highest HCAHPS scores across key domains, the "Other" region -- which comprised non-state parts of the U.S. such as Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands -- trailed behind.

Discharge and medication communication have room to grow Hospitals nationwide can come away from the report with one key imperative: improve your communication strategies around discharge and medication. These are key opportunities to improve patient activation and engagement, experts agree, and are also predictors of patient safety. Nearly every region had subpar scores in communication about medications and discharge plans. Moreover, the researchers flagged poor marks in the care transition process, a notable finding considering the key role discharge communication and medication education play in care transitions. "Discharge and medication communication likely work better when hospitals employ strategies to enhance healthcare professionals’ communication skills, empower patients, and adopt discharge and communication practices that impact patient satisfaction," the researchers advised. "For example, incorporating a pharmacist and a discharge coordinator into medication communication and discharge planning can increase satisfaction scores and reduce readmissions." Interestingly, the researchers found that hospitals in nearly every region performed well in the nurse and doctor communication sections of the HCAHPS surveys, despite poor marks in medication and discharge planning. "The discrepancy between the ratings for communication with health professionals and information about medication and discharge planning is concerning but suggests opportunities for improving patient outcomes," the team explained. These findings might follow nationwide trends in staffing and clinician workforce shortages. "The data on staff responsiveness, medication communication, and care transition, including hospital discharge, underscore the pressing need to address issues such as understaffing and inadequate training across all regions," the team stated. "Prioritizing these areas will significantly enhance overall patient experiences and outcomes. Despite the inherent challenges, addressing these disparities is not just crucial -- it is imperative for the future of national healthcare." The researchers also flagged cleanliness as a potential area for improvement, a vexing finding considering the fact that hospital cleanliness is often assumed. While some states, like Oregon and South Dakota, received high HCAHPS scores for hospital cleanliness, others trailed far behind. The researchers acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic may have drawn increased attention to hospital cleanliness and hygiene practices, but stressed the importance of standardized protocols to promote patient safety.