Machine learning predicts appointment no-shows, late cancels

New research from Pennsylvania State University shows that AI and machine learning can accurately predict no-shows and late cancellations in primary care, a trend study authors said could help practices better tailor their patient engagement strategies.

Overall, machine learning models scored a 0.85 on a 0-1 scale for predicting appointment no-shows and a 0.92 for predicting late cancellations, the study authors wrote in Annals of Family Medicine.

These findings come as healthcare experts and practice managers strive for better operational efficiency. Late cancellations and appointment no-shows can be costly because they represent missed opportunities for healthcare organizations to capture revenue, not to mention their impacts on health outcomes and continuity of care.

"Failure to attend primary care visits could disrupt essential care for patients and also interrupts clinical workflows and strains health care resources," the researchers explained. "Delayed or missed appointments for essential care can lead to serious health consequences and increased disparities among populations already experiencing health inequities."

Healthcare organizations have deployed a number of technologies, such as appointment reminders and self-scheduling options, to help reduce the number of late cancellations and no-shows. But while those tools have helped drive better patient engagement, the researchers acknowledged that they have not entirely closed the missed-appointment gap.

According to the researchers, AI, and particularly machine learning, could be effective.