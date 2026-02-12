Report: Having a PCP improves chronic disease prevention, management

Having a usual source of care, and particularly a primary care provider, significantly increases the odds of receiving preventive screening services for chronic disease, according to a new Milbank Memorial Fund report.

This is essential, as the nation stares down a primary and preventive care crisis.

According to 2024 figures from the Commonwealth Fund, 87% of American adults have a usual source of care, a rate that's much lower than in other similarly developed nations.

But it's better than findings from a 2022 report from the Primary Care Collaborative and American Academy of Family Physicians Graham Center, which found that only about three-quarters of adults have a regular primary care provider.

This latest report from Milbank underscores the importance of having a usual source of primary care, particularly in terms of preventing, detecting and managing chronic illness.

Kids and adults with a PCP get more screenings Using data from the Medical Expenditure Panel Survey, the researchers found that both kids and adults with a usual primary care provider were significantly more likely to be screened for key chronic illnesses. For example, nearly all adults (95.5%) with a usual source of care received preventive services for chronic disease, especially heart disease. This compares with just 67.6% of adults without a usual source of care. Breaking these figures down by service type, adults with a usual source of primary care were more likely to receive the following services: Blood pressure checks (95.5% versus 67.6%).

Cholesterol screening (89.2% versus 56.7%).

Tobacco use screening (74.4% versus 48.6%). This indicates that nearly every primary care provider is screening for risk factors related to heart disease, which the researchers said can ultimately help prevent heart disease. When irregularities arise, primary care providers can help coach patients in chronic disease prevention to stave off illness. But it's not just heart disease that gets the attention of primary care providers. Adults with a usual source of care are also more likely to get the following types of cancer screenings: Mammogram (83.8% versus 54.2%).

Colon cancer screening (79% versus 59.5%).

Pap smear (84.4% versus 70.5%). Although cancer screenings cannot actually prevent cancer, they can help detect the illness early, improving outcomes. These benefits are seen in a pediatric population, too, with children seeing a regular primary care provider being more likely to receive key childhood screening tests. For example, 95.6% of kids seeing a primary care provider get an obesity prevention screen, compared to 80.6% of kids who don't. Meanwhile, 73.7% of kids seeing a primary care provider get a preventive vision screen, compared to 20.9% of kids who don't. Kids seeing a primary care provider are about twice as likely to get an accident-injury prevention screening (43.7% compared to 21.7%) and a secondhand smoke exposure screen (37.1% versus 20.9%).

Primary care access supports chronic disease management Even when kids and adults do have a chronic illness, their connection with a usual source of primary care benefits them. For example, adults with a chronic disease who have a usual source of care were 20% less likely to be hospitalized and 11% less likely to have an emergency department visit for any reason, compared to those without a usual source of care. Those trends were more pronounced among kids. Compared to those without a usual source of care, children with a primary care provider were 50% less likely to have an emergency department visit or hospitalization. Fewer emergency department and hospital visits translate into overall lower healthcare costs for individuals with a usual source of care. For adults, having a usual source of primary care was linked with nearly 54% lower healthcare costs. For kids, that number was 40%. These trends were even more pronounced for patients experiencing continuity of care, meaning they visit with the same primary care provider for a long time and have built a trusting and ongoing relationship. Continuity of care means there will be a stronger "therapeutic bond" that helps enhance long-term chronic disease management, the researchers said.