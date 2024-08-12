Exploring trends shaping the future of specialty pharmacy

The pharmacy industry has undergone significant transformations over the years, particularly with the rise of specialty medications. This has accentuated the distinction between traditional and specialized treatments. Specialty pharmacy now encompasses both traditional and specialty drugs as well as medical procedures such as cancer infusions, multiple sclerosis treatments, and gene therapies. Understanding and managing the medical side of specialty drugs is crucial, as 40–50% of these expenditures are on the medical benefit.

Recently, the Optum Health and Optum Rx product teams were consulted to assess some of the key themes impacting the specialty pharmacy space today and explore what health plans can do to prepare for the future.

Redefining “Specialty Pharmacy” Specialty medications are designed to address complex and uncommon medical conditions, often requiring specialized handling, administration, and monitoring. Unlike traditional drugs obtained from local pharmacies, specialty drugs are typically acquired through specialty pharmacies, which conveniently mail prescriptions to patients. Specialty drugs now account for approximately 50% of total drug costs in the United States. Specialty pharmacy includes both traditional and specialized medications and treatments, such as cancer infusions, multiple sclerosis therapies, and gene treatments. It's essential to comprehend and oversee the medical component, as many of the expenses for specific specialty drugs fall under the medical benefit. Every year, 30–40 new specialty drugs are approved. Last year, the average cost of an oncology drug was around $250,000. Not only are there more treatment options for cancer now, but the clinical sophistication of these treatments has also exponentially increased.

Medical Benefit Coverage Historically, the pharmacy industry has seen a division in addressing these costs, with a separation between medical and pharmacy benefits due to increasing pharmaceutical claims. As self-administration of drugs became more prevalent, the pharmacy benefit emerged as a separate entity. However, drugs requiring professional administration, such as infusions, were billed as part of medical procedures and covered under the medical benefit. Today, determining whether a drug should be covered under the medical or pharmacy benefit is no longer solely based on the mode of administration. Instead, contract agreements, drug characteristics, and coverage rules contribute to this decision-making process. This complexity is further compounded by different price points associated with various healthcare settings such as physician offices, home infusions, and outpatient hospitals.

Challenges Posed by Specialty Medications Specialty medications, including cutting-edge therapies like gene therapy, present unique challenges to the pharmacy industry. The high cost of specialty medications can strain healthcare budgets and limit patient access to necessary treatments. For instance, the price of the same drug can double or triple when administered in outpatient hospitals due to the billing practices employed by these facilities. These rising costs can strain healthcare budgets and limit patient access to necessary treatments. Additionally, the complex nature of these medications necessitates specialized handling, storage, and administration processes. The historical payment model characterized by post-service claim reimbursement has shifted to a more proactive approach. The Optum team emphasized that technology solutions like Specialty Fusion enable upfront utilization management across all strategies, including payment integrity, through its prior authorization platform. This shift from reactive to proactive strategies empowers healthcare plans to make informed decisions regarding their strategies before services are rendered, promoting cost control and adherence to medical policies. Health plans leveraging cross-benefit solutions like Specialty Fusion experience better coordination and optimization of specialty medication utilization. This ensures patients receive the most appropriate and cost-effective treatments while reducing the provider's administrative burden.