AstraZeneca's GLP-1 pill succeeds in two mid-stage trials

AstraZeneca is advancing its oral GLP-1 drug, elecoglipron, picked up from China-based biotech Eccogene in 2023, into late-stage testing, the company said today.

The announcement comes as the U.K.-based company reports positive results from two mid-stage studies testing the drug in adults with obesity and type 2 diabetes.

The Vista trial, which enrolled 310 patients with obesity or overweight, ended in November and met its primary endpoint for weight loss after 26 weeks, but little was shared beyond that.

The Solstice study, which included 406 adults with type 2 diabetes, concluded in December. The trial also met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a change in HbA1c from baseline at 26 weeks versus Novo Nordisk's semaglutide or placebo, the company said.

AstraZeneca said it will share the full trial results from the two studies at the American Diabetes Association scientific sessions, which begin on June 5 in New Orleans.

The company has a competitive portfolio and is conducting more than 100 phase 3 trials, with over 20 expected to report results this year, AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot said.

AstraZeneca plans to expand testing of elecolipron across its portfolio and sees a "tremendous opportunity" to use it alongside its approved SGLT2 inhibitor Farxiga, Soriot also said.

The pharma giant already has 16 blockbuster therapies in its portfolio but expects that number to grow to more than 25 by 2030, AstraZeneca says.

Last month, AstraZeneca deepened its investment footprint in China's growing biotech sector with a potential $18 billion deal with CSPC Pharmaceutical Group for up to 8 next-generation obesity and diabetes candidates.

Alivia Kaylor is a scientist and the senior site editor of Pharma Life Sciences.