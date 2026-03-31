The U.S. finally bent the healthcare cost curve, one economist says

National healthcare spending grew to a whopping $5.3 trillion in 2024, according to the latest numbers from CMS actuaries. But the picture isn't as bad as originally painted.

That's the sentiment from a new paper from American economist David Cutler, the Otto Eckstein Professor of Applied Economics at Harvard University and the dean of the Social Sciences division of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences.

Cutler's paper, co-authored by Harvard Ph.D. student Lev Klarnet, argues that the U.S. has bent the healthcare cost curve, though not as much as it needs to.

Healthcare was on track to account for 21.2% of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2024, representing $6.3 trillion, per CMS estimates. In reality, healthcare spending was only 18.0% of GDP, about a trillion dollars below CMS projections.

Cutler and Klarnet said in the paper that this "slowdown in medical spending growth is not only large substantively, it is unprecedented historically."

"Since the advent of systematic data on medical spending in 1960, no 14-year period has seen as slow growth of medical spending relative to GDP as was realized over the 2010-24 time period," they explained. "Similarly, no period since 1970 has seen a lower growth rate of medical spending above GDP growth in the US relative to other countries than that realized in the 2010-24 period."

So, how has the U.S. decelerated a seemingly unsustainable trajectory of healthcare spending? In large part, Cutler explained, with technology and price reductions.

Technology drives down healthcare spending "The first really big thing is that, actually, technology in medicine has made healthcare grow relatively less rapidly than was thought," Cutler said in a media briefing. "And that's really important because for the past, call it 30 or 40 years, the view of health economists has been that technology always led to increased spending over time." These economists have argued that healthcare's digital transformation increase treatment capacity and, therefore, spending. That's especially in a fee-for-service environment that incentivizes more care even if the value of the technology's use is low. However, healthcare technology has become more likely to save money over time, Cutler and Klarnet found. For example, the U.S. has benefited from medications that prevent acute events and from surgeries that can now be performed more cheaply with fewer complications. Technological innovations account for over a fifth of the healthcare spending slowdown, according to the paper. This deceleration in healthcare spending is likely to continue as the medical field uncovers new technological innovations, especially around AI. The paper stated that AI could reduce costs by replacing people with computer technology. After all, hospitals spend about 60% of their total expenses on labor, according to the American Hospital Association. AI has yet to completely replace humans in healthcare; instead, it augments their work, making them more efficient. The technology especially has an opportunity to support administrative work and reduce its cost, which represents about a quarter of healthcare dollars, Cutler said. In part due to AI, healthcare is also "getting pretty good at limiting care to those who really need it," Cutler added. "That's the story with a lot of these expensive cancer drugs, which are not selling as widely as older expensive cancer drugs used to sell because we've limited who gets it," he continued. "So, to the extent that AI cuts the market size to those who really need it, that would be quite valuable."

What about the prices? In an influential 2003 paper in Health Affairs, leading health economists declared, "It's the prices, stupid." In other words, the U.S. spends far more on healthcare than other wealthy countries, primarily because prices are higher, not because Americans use more care. A follow-up analysis in 2019 by most of the same health economists found that prices remained the main driver of high healthcare spending, despite many changes, including the passage of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), the progression of value-based care and the widespread adoption of EHR systems. Healthcare prices are still in the spotlight -- new price transparency requirements are in effect, site-neutral payment policies are gaining momentum and regulators are zeroing in on provider consolidation, to name a few initiatives seeking to lower prices in healthcare. However, Cutler and Klarnet found that prices are declining, contributing to slower overall healthcare spending. Their study found that price reductions accounted for 24% of the decline in medical spending. Prices have generally fallen as reimbursement rates adjusted for productivity and cost changes over time, particularly for imaging services. Prescription drugs that went off patent significantly contributed to lower prices, too. Demand for healthcare services has also become more responsive to price, Cutler explained. Trends including high-deductible health plans, accountable care organizations and prior authorizations have made healthcare stakeholders more sensitive to the cost of care. Overall, Cutler said healthcare prices have increased at about the Consumer Price Index (CPI), a metric used by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to measure the average change in prices for medical goods and services. Prior to about 2000, prices rose 1-2% above CPI, he reported. The only exception the study authors highlighted was upcoding. Upcoding actually offset the price reductions, and this occurred as providers figured out how to increase prices in line with inflation while reimbursement has decreased, Cutler explained. Upcoding is especially relevant now as payers and providers increasingly leverage AI for coding and billing, as well as payment. Popular AI scribes have already been linked to changes in coding intensity, with the tools capturing more diagnoses for patients.