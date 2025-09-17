Fewer hospitals posting prices despite price transparency push

Many hospitals stopped posting actual dollar-and-cents pricing under healthcare price transparency regulations despite a renewed push to make prices clearer for consumers, according to a new report from PatientRightsAdvocate.org.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order in February calling on his administration to strengthen hospital price transparency requirements, including by mandating the disclosure of actual prices versus estimates, algorithms and percentages.

However, subsequent guidance from HHS and a Request for Information on improving hospital price transparency compliance have yet to sway hospitals to publish their actual prices for all services and items.

PatientRightsAdvocate.org (PRA) found that 236 of the 2,000 hospitals reviewed for price transparency compliance do not have any dollar-and-cents prices.

Additionally, 43% of the hospitals were posting fewer actual prices than in the organization's November 2024 report. This interim semi-annual report, conducted in response to the Trump administration's renewed calls for compliance, analyzed publicly available hospital websites from March 1, 2025, through April 19, 2025.

Overall, only about 15% of hospitals reviewed had sufficient disclosure of dollar-and-cents prices, meaning more than half of the negotiated charges were expressed in a dollar amount, per PRA.

"Our Interim Semi-Annual Report exposes the most egregious practices by hospitals nationwide that are hiding their prices and forcing Americans to sign a blank check," Cynthia A. Fisher, founder and chairman of PRA, said in a statement. "Four and a half years after the federal healthcare price transparency rule took effect, hospitals and insurers continue to flout the law. We deserve prices, and with swift action from the Trump Administration, all Americans will be one step closer to radical transparency, accountability, and lower costs."

Hospitals undermine price transparency Using algorithms or percentages in lieu of actual prices undermines the hospital price transparency regulation. The vast majority of the posted formulas and algorithms reviewed in the latest report "do not provide sufficient details that would allow the public to derive the dollar amount based on the information provided," PRA said. For example, 159 of the 236 hospitals that did not post any dollar-and-cents prices used an algorithm that cannot be quantified as an actual price by consumers or researchers. The algorithm is "Conditional payment logic at the claim level including numerous contracting methods, hierarchical applications, and service utilization requirements." Whether it was this algorithm or a similar one, half of the hospitals in the report posted algorithms somewhere in their files that cannot be quantified as actual prices because of ambiguity or missing information, PRA reported. Additionally, three-quarters of hospitals posted at least one algorithm in their files that requires interpretation by a contract expert. Another 14% posted algorithms that require access to proprietary information or purchased datasets, the report stated. Hospitals continued to undermine the spirit of price transparency requirements by posting more percentages. PRA reported that nearly 73% of the hospitals reviewed now post negotiated rates as percentages without actual prices versus about 40% in the November 2024 report. The percentage of hospitals not posting any dollar-and-cents prices also increased from about 9% of hospitals to almost 13%. "When prices remain hidden, patients continue to be financially harmed, overcharged, and fearful to seek care for fear of the unknown cost," PRA said in the report.