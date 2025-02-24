Top 9 bare-metal cloud providers of 2025

Most traditional cloud servers take the form of VMs. Cloud VMs are hosted on bare-metal servers that cloud providers manage, but users who purchase VM instances cannot access the underlying bare-metal hardware. However, it has become increasingly valuable for enterprises to access bare-metal servers in the cloud, especially for those supporting certain AI use cases, among other needs.

Businesses looking for bare-metal clouds can choose from several cloud providers. Some are services from big-name public clouds, such as AWS and Microsoft Azure. Others are specialized platforms that cater to bare-metal IaaS use cases.

Keep reading for guidance on why enterprises might want a bare-metal cloud and where to find one. This article explains what a bare-metal cloud is, when it does and doesn't make sense to use one, and which major bare-metal cloud platforms are available today. Below are the bare-metal providers the article examines, listed in alphabetical order:

Amazon EC2 bare-metal instances. Azure BareMetal Infrastructure. DigitalOcean Bare Metal GPUs. Equinix Metal. OpenMetal. PhoenixNAP. IBM Cloud. Rackspace. Vultr.

What is bare-metal cloud? Bare-metal cloud is a type of cloud computing platform that provides customers with access to physical servers rather than VMs. Bare-metal clouds are a specialized type of IaaS offering. Most IaaS platforms specialize in providing access to VMs. This means the server users purchase is a virtualized environment that is strictly isolated from the underlying physical server that hosts the VM. But, with a bare-metal server, no such isolation exists. In a bare-metal cloud, users can access the raw physical hardware devices in cloud servers, such as GPUs. GPUs can accelerate workloads that benefit from parallel computing capabilities, such as AI model training.

Popular bare-metal cloud providers While many companies that sell bare-metal cloud services offer guides with service overviews, they might not be objective. Additionally, no third-party analyst firm currently publishes a guide to the bare-metal cloud market. As a result, Informa TechTarget compiled the following list of bare-metal cloud providers by reviewing several offerings. The list covers widely known cloud computing companies that include bare-metal IaaS among their offerings, as well as several smaller, lesser-known bare-metal cloud providers. Providers are listed alphabetically. 1. Amazon EC2 bare-metal instances Although Amazon EC2 is primarily known for hosting VMs, Amazon has steadily rolled out a variety of bare-metal server instances over the years. Users can manage bare-metal EC2 instances in basically the same way as EC2 VMs. This makes them a convenient option for those already using EC2. A variety of bare-metal hardware options and configurations are available. A downside is that EC2 doesn't offer as much control over bare-metal servers as customers can get from providers specializing in bare-metal cloud. 2. Azure BareMetal Infrastructure Like Amazon, Azure also now offers a variety of bare-metal server instances. It manages these as a distinct portfolio rather than a subcategory of its cloud server service. Azure BareMetal Infrastructure supports a range of hardware configurations, although its availability is limited to relatively few regions. 3. DigitalOcean Bare Metal GPUs DigitalOcean is a smaller-scale IaaS provider that aims to compete with the major public clouds through lower pricing and user-friendly tooling. It offers a selection of bare-metal GPU-enabled servers designed primarily for AI-related use cases. 4. Equinix Metal Equinix, a global data center company, introduced Metal as a bare-metal cloud offering in 2020. Metal includes extensive API-based control over server hardware, and bare-metal servers are available in a wide selection of Equinix locations across the globe. In late 2024, however, Equinix announced plans to sunset Metal by 2026, so it's not a viable bare-metal cloud option for the long term. 5. IBM Cloud Like other large-scale cloud providers, IBM Cloud features a range of bare-metal cloud instances. Its distinguishing characteristic is it offers instances based on Z and LinuxONE mainframe architectures in addition to standard x86-based offerings. 6. OpenMetal OpenMetal is an IaaS provider that specializes in bare-metal servers, unlike most other providers on this list, and offers bare-metal instances alongside other products. OpenMetal's management tooling is based on the OpenStack open source platform. The company offers extensive management options and support services. A drawback is that OpenMetal offers only three data center locations -- two in the U.S. and one in the Netherlands. 7. PhoenixNAP PhoenixNAP is a colocation and cloud services provider similar to, but smaller than, Rackspace and Equinix. It provides bare-metal server offerings and is notable for a wide range of management options, including infrastructure as code- and CLI-based management, in addition to APIs. A downside is that PhoenixNAP operates only a handful of data centers in the U.S., plus another handful in various overseas locations, so it has less geographic coverage than larger providers. 8. Rackspace Like other large IaaS providers, Rackspace offers a selection of bare-metal server options that customers can deploy in Rackspace data centers. Rackspace's bare-metal service includes more configuration options than customers can get from the larger public cloud providers. 9. Vultr Cloud hosting provider Vultr provides four types of bare-metal server instances across nearly two dozen data centers in Asia, Australia, Europe and the U.S. A limitation is its bare-metal server offerings don't include GPU options. The company does have a separate GPU-as-a-service option, which is different from its bare-metal servers and doesn't provide as much control over server instances.

The limitations of bare-metal cloud Bare-metal cloud doesn't necessarily imply that users have unlimited access to server hardware. Because bare-metal cloud servers are hosted in remote data centers that customers can't access, it's not possible for the customer to interact with them physically. Instead, most interactions take place either by using APIs that enable customers to configure server hardware or by collaborating with the bare-metal cloud provider's staff to administer servers. Either way, customers are limited in what they can do with bare-metal cloud servers. They can't plug additional peripherals into the servers or add a hard drive, for example, as is possible with bare-metal on-premises servers the customer owns. If a business wants total control over server hardware, the best option is to purchase its own servers. But bare-metal cloud offers a convenient way to gain most of the benefits that come with bare-metal hardware, while still enjoying the flexibility of the IaaS model. This option frees users from having to purchase, manage and supply power to house servers.

Bare-metal cloud use cases In addition to the limited control that bare-metal clouds offer compared to on-premises servers, bare-metal IaaS is also almost always pricier than cloud-based VMs. For these reasons, bare-metal cloud caters to specific types of use cases, such as the following: AI training. Bare-metal cloud is ideal for AI model training, as this task performs best on bare-metal hardware, especially servers equipped with GPUs or other AI accelerators. It's also a task that most organizations typically perform only on a periodic basis. As a result, using a bare-metal cloud to support training can be more cost-effective than purchasing hardware specifically for AI training and letting it sit idle much of the time.

Bare-metal cloud is ideal for AI model training, as this task performs best on bare-metal hardware, especially servers equipped with GPUs or other AI accelerators. It's also a task that most organizations typically perform only on a periodic basis. As a result, using a bare-metal cloud to support training can be more cost-effective than purchasing hardware specifically for AI training and letting it sit idle much of the time. High-performance computing. Workloads with particularly stringent performance requirements are good fits for bare-metal clouds. Bare-metal servers offer lower latency rates and more efficient access to compute and memory resources than VMs.

Workloads with particularly stringent performance requirements are good fits for bare-metal clouds. Bare-metal servers offer lower latency rates and more efficient access to compute and memory resources than VMs. Nonstandard CPU architectures. Although most bare-metal cloud servers use standard x86 CPU architectures, bare-metal clouds can also be a good option for workloads that require alternative architectures, such as Arm.