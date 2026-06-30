Controlling AI models is harder than building them

As AI systems do more than generate content, businesses are discovering that controlling AI models after deployment is more challenging than building them.

AI agents can get held up in loops. Errors can move through workflows before someone catches them. And when something goes wrong, businesses struggle to determine exactly what happened and why. As a result, attention is increasingly shifting toward what industry observers describe as the AI control layer, which includes the orchestration, monitoring, evaluation, governance, permissions, auditability, accountability, escalation paths and human oversight needed to keep AI systems operating safely and effectively.

"The hardest part of enterprise AI is no longer just choosing or building the model," said Judah Phillips, chief AI and product officer at Market Holdings/Squark AI. "The real challenge is everything that happens after the model enters the business -- what data it touches, what actions it can take, who is accountable when it is wrong and how the organization proves it created value."

It's all about control On the road to greater autonomy, AI systems must earn increasing levels of trust. "You start with assistance, move to recommendations, then approved actions, and only then to bounded autonomy where the system has demonstrated reliability, accountability and economic value," Phillips explained. When AI is deployed in business processes, the challenge shifts from generating outputs to managing decisions, workflows and accountability. The question is no longer whether a model can produce an answer, but whether businesses can understand, govern and control AI's actions across systems. Creating a human approval factory is an expensive bottleneck where humans spend time reviewing, escalating and correcting agents. Tori PaulmanVP analyst, Gartner Many businesses underestimate the amount of workflow redesign required before autonomous systems can operate with minimal human involvement, said Tori Paulman, VP analyst at Gartner. Regulatory requirements, decision-making structures and exception-handling processes make it difficult to remove humans entirely from the loop. "Creating a human approval factory is an expensive bottleneck where humans spend time reviewing, escalating and correcting agents instead of doing higher-value work," Paulman said. As a result, businesses can struggle to realize the full value of autonomous systems. As AI systems interact with multiple applications, tools and data sources, governance extends beyond model performance to visibility, accountability and control. "To unlock real value," Paulman advised, "enterprises must decompose workflows, set decision rights, define supervisor roles, and make agents visible and auditable in systems of record." The control layer is critical to the successful management of AI deployments.