How home healthcare providers are using AI to avoid compliance gaps

Home healthcare organizations provide patients with essential services such as wound care, injections or physical therapy in their homes. However, to provide this care in the home, home healthcare providers must complete cumbersome tasks to ensure compliance with state and federal regulations.

For instance, government agencies like CMS require documentation from providers to ensure they are complying with regulations around billing and clinician licensing. Home healthcare providers must also align their policies and procedures with an accrediting body. Medicare-certified accrediting organizations such as the Joint Commission, Community Health Accreditation Partner (CHAP) and Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) provide approval for home healthcare providers to bill to Medicare.

Home healthcare and hospice providers often struggle to keep up with the amount of manual work related to compliance, along with coordinating visit scheduling and meeting varied patient needs amid changing regulations. This manual administrative work leads to inefficiencies and delays, which can distract clinicians from patient care, according to Amy Hirsch, division director of clinical practice for Bayada Home Health Care's hospice division.

To maintain compliance with differing requirements, home health providers are getting help from AI agents and scribes.

Today, AI tools can alert providers if they forget to note a patient's history or vital signs like blood pressure, said David Finkelstein, CIO at RiverSpring Living in Riverdale, New York. RiverSpring Living's home care division is in the early stages of planning for AI and automation capabilities. The organization is researching how AI-enabled tools can improve clinical documentation workflows for home health providers.

Nurses, in particular, are welcoming the chance to make their documentation regimen easier, despite concerns about AI recording them and perhaps finding fault with their work, according to Finkelstein. He shared that those providers who have embraced technology -- such as documenting patient visits on tablets rather than scribbling notes on legal pads -- are more likely to appreciate AI being incorporated into their workflow.

"[With AI], they don't have to worry about coming home and remembering what they did, and documenting and writing things down, so when you present it that way, I think the fear goes away," Finkelstein said.

Word of mouth from one nurse to another on the benefits of AI improves adoption, he added.

However, Melinda Phillips, leader of the Care@Home Center for Excellence at Arya Health, warned that AI can automate home healthcare agency processes only if the organizations are compliant; if they do not have compliance structures in place, AI cannot make them complaint. Arya Health develops AI agents to automate administrative tasks for home healthcare providers, such as scheduling, onboarding, referrals and payroll.

"A home care agency needs to make sure it has the appropriate workflow because automation won't fix a compliance challenge; it'll just expose it," Phillips explained.

How AI tightens the audit trail in home healthcare compliance Creating an audit trail of actions is critical for home healthcare providers to maintain compliance. When a home healthcare agency onboards a patient, providers conduct an assessment on form CMS-485, which documents diagnoses, treatment plans and frequency of visits. For instance, CMS-485 could note that a patient will receive skilled nursing services three times a week, care from a home healthcare aide two times a week and physical therapy four times a week, Finkelstein added. "It has limits and has details on exactly what care and treatment are being authorized by the doctor to be covered under that spell of illness," he said. AI agents can support the compliance process by comparing notes from patient visits with CMS-485 to ensure that the care provided is within the scope of the treatment plan and compliance requirements, Finkelstein explained. Additionally, if an aide misses a visit, an AI agent can detect the absence and identify caregivers that would be a fit for the visit based on licensure, availability and case type, Phillips said. "The difference is speed and consistency," Phillips explained. "Instead of relying on one coordinator under pressure, Arya ensures [caregiver] coverage is pursued systematically and documented. That reduces the likelihood of a missed visit or shift and ensures there's a clear audit trail showing what actions were taken." Typically, surveyors or credentialed clinical experts from CMS-approved accreditors would check documentation within EHRs to make sure it is complete, accurate and consistent from visit to visit, Finkelstein said. Now, ambient AI tools help nurses ensure that their documentation is complete before it is uploaded to an EHR, and then providers' back office staff check that these notes are consistent with doctors' orders and regulatory guidelines to justify billing, he said. Also, in cases where clinician managers are not present in in-home settings to assist, AI agents can help guide nurses in the field to document what they need for compliance purposes. These AI systems could ensure that home healthcare providers don't forget categories of questions on forms, Finkelstein explained.

How AI tracks expiring credentials The expiration of a nurse's license or required credentialing documentation is another common compliance challenge for home healthcare providers. An AI compliance agent can help monitor nurses' credential status, flagging upcoming expirations. "It can initiate reminders, track completion and prevent scheduling if requirements aren't met," Phillips said. "That way, you're not reacting to a problem; you're preventing it while also ensuring patients don't lose coverage unexpectedly." Finkelstein further noted that AI agents can search government databases to see if a provider's credentials have been revoked. RiverSpring checks staff credentials manually once a month, but with AI they would be able to check credentials continuously and identify expiration or revocation incidents sooner. AI agents can also alert home healthcare providers to requirements for renewing their staff's credentials. These alerts can prevent a provider's credentials from lapsing and ensure that they can continue to see their patients, Phillips said. "Historically, that's been a big problem for [home healthcare] agencies is trying to track down employees to keep their credentials updated," she said. Credentials include passing a purified protein derivative (PPD) skin test for tuberculosis screening, as well as possibly completing a CPR course, Phillips said. "If the [AI] agent is asking them to staff a case, it can say, 'I see your PPD is coming due' or 'I see your nursing license is expiring,'" Phillips said. "And it can help to keep those things updated so there is no disruption in care."