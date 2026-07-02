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The rise of the AI forward-deployed engineer
The bottleneck in enterprise AI has shifted from model access to deployment. Vendors are responding by embedding engineering teams directly inside customer environments.
The AI race is shifting from building better models to enabling enterprises to deploy them at scale.
During the generative AI boom, competition among vendors centered on capability gains, with each new model promising stronger reasoning, larger context windows and better benchmark performance. In response, enterprises moved quickly, experimenting with chatbots, copilots and AI assistants in the expectation that more advanced models would translate into real business value.
But despite rapid adoption, many businesses are still struggling to move from experimentation to production. According to McKinsey's "The State of AI in 2025: Agents, innovation and transformation" research, while nearly 90% of organizations report using AI in at least one business function, far fewer have embedded it broadly across their operations, with only about a third saying they have begun scaling AI initiatives.
That gap between experimentation and production is now shifting the focus of enterprise AI away from model capability and toward execution inside complex operational environments. Leading AI providers are embedding forward-deployed engineers (FDEs) into customer environments to help address integration and deployment challenges.
"The value in AI is shifting away from access to the model and toward the ability to make the model useful inside a real business," said Andrew Jensen, CEO of InitializeAI, a company that helps organizations deploy AI.
For enterprise buyers, the implications of this shift are becoming increasingly practical. Historically, businesses evaluated vendors on model performance, pricing and feature sets. Increasingly, however, implementation depth, deployment capability and post-sale engineering support are equally decisive. For enterprise leaders, the key question is whether embedded deployment support is a long-term vendor relationship or a transitional layer until the business builds internal capabilities to manage AI systems.
Andrew JensenCEO, InitializeAI
The answer depends largely on how vendors handle the complexity that emerges after deployment, said Ethan Barnes, head of engineering and deployment at Eranova, a company that automates enterprise workflows with AI agents.
"Every production deployment hits edge cases," he said. "The question is whether the vendor has a governance model for handling them or whether everything gets escalated back to the customer."
Enterprise AI's execution bottleneck
Integration friction, fragmented data environments and unclear system ownership complicate AI deployment at scale. As a result, the divide between what AI can do in theory and what enterprises can deploy in production is becoming more pronounced. Many businesses have already identified high-value use cases and launched pilot programs, but scaling those experiments into stable production systems remains difficult.
The biggest challenge is often not the AI system itself, but whether the organization around it is prepared to change, InitializeAI's Jensen said. "What usually breaks is not the model first. It's the operating environment around the model."
Pilots often succeed because they operate in controlled conditions, with narrower use cases, curated data and closer oversight, Jensen said. Production introduces a different set of challenges, including workflow integration, legacy systems, permissions, compliance requirements and user adoption.
"The model is rarely the problem -- it's the implementation that doesn't reflect operational reality," Eranova's Barnes said. He works closely with a dedicated FDE team. The issue is not model performance in isolation, but exposure to real-world variability, he said.
The issue of complex production environments is exacerbated by the fact that AI systems are often not built with enterprise operations in mind. Even when AI can generate accurate insights or recommendations, scaling those capabilities requires connecting them to the processes, systems and decisions that drive day-to-day business outcomes.
The real breakdown is not in insight generation but in execution, said Manik Sharma, chief of agentic solutions at Kinaxis, an AI-powered end-to-end supply chain platform. AI systems often lack the coordination needed to connect those decisions with the teams and workflows responsible for execution.
Execution bottlenecks are also present in how enterprises approach governance. Rebecca Wettemann, principal at Valoir, a technology analyst firm, said many businesses are stuck in what she describes as "fear of messing up" after early experimentation cycles failed to deliver reliable production outcomes. The dynamic is especially acute in regulated industries and customer-facing deployments, where the cost of an AI error is not just a failed demo but a compliance violation or a damaged customer relationship.
Rebecca WettemannPrincipal, Valoir
"Until companies feel comfortable that AI governance is ready for prime time, many won't put it in production," Wettemann said.
As a result, governance is increasingly a requirement before AI system deployment, especially in businesses without strong internal oversight structures. This shifts attention away from technical capability toward accountable execution in complex enterprise environments.
Taken together, these bottlenecks are slowing enterprise rollouts and pushing the AI market deeper into the deployment layer. Vendors are forced to rethink what they are selling, with execution and deployment support becoming as important as the underlying technology.
AI vendors pivot toward deployment-focused services
AI vendors are responding to the deployment challenge by expanding beyond model access and investing more heavily in integration, engineering support and operational expertise.
OpenAI has expanded its enterprise strategy through dedicated deployment initiatives, including the launch of the OpenAI Deployment company in May 2026, backed by more than $4 billion from 19 investment firms and consulting partners. The initiative also includes the acquisition of the applied AI consultancy Tomoro, bringing in approximately 150 experienced forward-deployed engineers and deployment specialists.
Meta has taken a similar direction through its recent enterprise AI initiatives, focusing on AI agents and workplace transformation. The company is shifting from standalone tools toward integrated systems designed to automate and reshape business workflows, including its Agent Transformation Accelerator initiative.
Anthropic has leaned into embedded deployment through partnerships, such as its collaboration with Fidelity Information Services (FIS), where applied AI teams and forward-deployed engineers work directly with the financial services firm to co-design enterprise systems. The partnership, announced in May 2026, focuses on a financial crimes AI agent for anti-money laundering investigations, with a broader rollout planned for the second half of 2026.
Ethan BarnesHead of engineering and deployment, Eranova
Google Cloud has also expanded hiring for forward-deployed engineering roles focused on generative AI deployments. Its FDE job descriptions frame engineers as embedded builders who work directly with customers to move systems from prototypes into production, addressing integration, data readiness and deployment constraints.
However, vendor approaches to embedded deployment vary. OpenAI's Deployment Company creates a direct relationship between enterprises and embedded engineering teams. Anthropic's FIS arrangement routes that capability through an intermediary model that spreads costs across clients and lowers the barrier to entry for businesses that can't fund dedicated embedded teams internally.
For enterprise buyers, these offerings introduce clear tradeoffs around control, cost and the degree to which vendors are accountable for outcomes. In practice, they also reflect a deeper shift in how AI is being delivered: not just as software, but as an ongoing, embedded service that blurs the line between product and implementation.
The AI forward-deployed engineer model
The concept of the forward-deployed engineer originated at Palantir in the early to mid-2010s. Palantir embedded engineers, known internally as Delta engineers, who worked directly with government and intelligence agency clients, where requirements were often ambiguous, data was highly sensitive and operational constraints were far more complex than in typical software deployments.
The modern AI version of the role follows a similar logic, applied to a new class of deployment challenges. AI forward-deployed engineers typically embed within customer organizations and work across the full deployment lifecycle, from early discovery to production rollout. Unlike traditional consultants, they don't just design products; they write code, build systems and stay involved through implementation.
"The difference between FDEs and traditional implementation teams is that they work inside the customer's operating environment," Eranova's Barnes said.
That inside-out deployment model contrasts with traditional implementation approaches, where engineering teams sit outside the operational environment and attempt to retrofit systems after the fact. By embedding directly into production workflows, FDEs reduce the gap between system design and operational reality.
"FDEs work directly inside operational workflows rather than from documentation or assumptions," Barnes said. "That includes uncovering undocumented processes, manual workarounds and edge cases that determine whether systems scale beyond pilot stage."
AI FDE responsibilities often include identifying high-value use cases, integrating AI systems with enterprise data sources, deploying to production, customizing workflows, troubleshooting and helping businesses adopt new capabilities. In practice, the role sits at the intersection of software engineering, solutions architecture, product management and consulting.
Faizel Khan, lead AI engineer at Landing Point, an executive recruitment and financial services firm, said the FDE model is gaining traction because enterprises don't just need AI capability -- they need systems that fit into how work is actually done. "Users don't care about the model underneath," he said. "They care whether the AI follows their workflow, produces consistent results and can be repeated without creating extra work."
Talent demand has also followed. Job postings for FDEs surged more than 700% in the past year, according to job-posting analysis cited by Business Insider, reflecting growing demand for embedded deployment talent.
Deployment becomes a competitive advantage
As foundation models become widely accessible through cloud platforms, APIs and open source ecosystems, competitive advantage is shifting from model access to implementation. Increasingly, the differentiator is not what models can do in isolation, but whether they can be made to operate reliably inside complex enterprise systems.
That shift is especially pronounced in agentic AI systems, which not only generate outputs but also interact with enterprise tools, trigger actions and operate within governance frameworks. As a result, the challenge is no longer just whether AI can produce accurate outputs, but whether those outputs can be reliably turned into actions within real business processes.
Manik SharmaChief of agentic solutions, Kinaxis
Deployment is where competitive advantage is decided, Kinaxis's Sharma said. The enterprises that are differentiating themselves are not those with better models, but those that can make AI work within the constraints and dependencies that define how decisions are actually executed across supply chains, finance and operations.
AI pilots that work with clean, structured data often run into problems when they meet real-world processes such as manual finance checks, informal handoffs in healthcare or complex logistics workflows that aren't fully documented. Landing Point's Khan said this is why deployment must be treated as an operational transformation rather than a software rollout. "AI is not something you simply switch on and walk away from," he said. "If leaders want value, someone has to own the deployment like an operating change."
What does this market shift mean for enterprise AI buyers?
The question of post-deployment ownership is increasingly central to procurement decisions, as enterprises move from evaluating tools to evaluating delivery models. Rather than simply asking what an AI platform can do, buyers are increasingly evaluating how much operational ownership vendors are willing to take on and how that responsibility evolves after deployment.
Enterprises should assess whether vendors are merely delivering systems or actively co-owning outcomes inside the operating environment, Kinaxis's Sharma said. "Enterprise AI isn't something you ship. It's something you co-build."
Should businesses hire their own AI FDEs or use a vendor team?
Both options are increasingly viable, but each comes with tradeoffs. Vendor FDEs offer fast access to deep platform expertise and can accelerate early deployments. The tradeoff is dependence, as their work is naturally aligned with the vendor's ecosystem.
Building an internal FDE-style function, such as agent engineers or AI solutions architects, helps retain knowledge and reduce lock-in. Still, talent is scarce, and competition with well-funded vendors is intense.
For most enterprises, a hybrid approach is most realistic: use vendor FDEs to kickstart complex deployments while building internal capability in parallel, with knowledge transfer treated as a formal requirement rather than an assumption.
Buyers must also change how they interpret deployment support. Not all implementation models offer the same level of operational involvement. In some cases, vendors provide deeply embedded engineering teams that work directly within customer environments across integration, workflow design and troubleshooting. In others, deployment is handled by partners or general implementation teams, which might be faster to mobilize but less tightly aligned with operational realities.
One area that warrants closer scrutiny is knowledge transfer. Some vendors frame embedded deployment models around enabling customers to eventually build and scale agents independently. For buyers, the key question is whether embedded support is accelerating internal capability or simply extending reliance on the vendor. Whether that transfer occurs in practice and on what timeline are becoming key questions for enterprise buyers.
While embedded engineering support can accelerate early deployment, it can also create long-term dependency if internal capability is not developed in parallel. In those cases, what appears to be a successful rollout might simply shift complexity into vendor-managed systems.
Andrew JensenCEO, InitializeA
Governance readiness is increasingly a precondition for deployment, Valoir's Wettemann said. Enterprises without clear AI governance frameworks are finding that forward-deployed engineers alone cannot close the gap because the underlying accountability structures are not yet in place.
While FDEs are becoming more central to enterprise AI today, they are unlikely to remain a permanent feature of most businesses' operating models, Wettemann added. As internal expertise matures and tooling improves, reliance on embedded vendor teams is expected to decline.
The direction of travel -- from vendor-led deployment toward internal ownership -- will ultimately define how businesses measure the value of these relationships. The vendors most likely to win in the long term are those that help organizations build repeatable deployment processes and internal capabilities, rather than those that simply extend their own indispensability.
However, the function FDEs serve is unlikely to disappear even as the role itself evolves. "FDEs might be a bridge in the early market," InitializeAI's Jensen said. "But the need they represent is permanent."
Kinza Yasar is a technical writer for Informa TechTarget's AI and Emerging Tech group and has a background in computer networking.