The rise of the AI forward-deployed engineer

The AI race is shifting from building better models to enabling enterprises to deploy them at scale.

During the generative AI boom, competition among vendors centered on capability gains, with each new model promising stronger reasoning, larger context windows and better benchmark performance. In response, enterprises moved quickly, experimenting with chatbots, copilots and AI assistants in the expectation that more advanced models would translate into real business value.

But despite rapid adoption, many businesses are still struggling to move from experimentation to production. According to McKinsey's "The State of AI in 2025: Agents, innovation and transformation" research, while nearly 90% of organizations report using AI in at least one business function, far fewer have embedded it broadly across their operations, with only about a third saying they have begun scaling AI initiatives.

That gap between experimentation and production is now shifting the focus of enterprise AI away from model capability and toward execution inside complex operational environments. Leading AI providers are embedding forward-deployed engineers (FDEs) into customer environments to help address integration and deployment challenges.

"The value in AI is shifting away from access to the model and toward the ability to make the model useful inside a real business," said Andrew Jensen, CEO of InitializeAI, a company that helps organizations deploy AI.

For enterprise buyers, the implications of this shift are becoming increasingly practical. Historically, businesses evaluated vendors on model performance, pricing and feature sets. Increasingly, however, implementation depth, deployment capability and post-sale engineering support are equally decisive. For enterprise leaders, the key question is whether embedded deployment support is a long-term vendor relationship or a transitional layer until the business builds internal capabilities to manage AI systems.

What usually breaks is not the model first. It's the operating environment around the model. Andrew JensenCEO, InitializeAI

The answer depends largely on how vendors handle the complexity that emerges after deployment, said Ethan Barnes, head of engineering and deployment at Eranova, a company that automates enterprise workflows with AI agents.

"Every production deployment hits edge cases," he said. "The question is whether the vendor has a governance model for handling them or whether everything gets escalated back to the customer."

Enterprise AI's execution bottleneck Integration friction, fragmented data environments and unclear system ownership complicate AI deployment at scale. As a result, the divide between what AI can do in theory and what enterprises can deploy in production is becoming more pronounced. Many businesses have already identified high-value use cases and launched pilot programs, but scaling those experiments into stable production systems remains difficult. The biggest challenge is often not the AI system itself, but whether the organization around it is prepared to change, InitializeAI's Jensen said. "What usually breaks is not the model first. It's the operating environment around the model." Pilots often succeed because they operate in controlled conditions, with narrower use cases, curated data and closer oversight, Jensen said. Production introduces a different set of challenges, including workflow integration, legacy systems, permissions, compliance requirements and user adoption. "The model is rarely the problem -- it's the implementation that doesn't reflect operational reality," Eranova's Barnes said. He works closely with a dedicated FDE team. The issue is not model performance in isolation, but exposure to real-world variability, he said. The issue of complex production environments is exacerbated by the fact that AI systems are often not built with enterprise operations in mind. Even when AI can generate accurate insights or recommendations, scaling those capabilities requires connecting them to the processes, systems and decisions that drive day-to-day business outcomes. The real breakdown is not in insight generation but in execution, said Manik Sharma, chief of agentic solutions at Kinaxis, an AI-powered end-to-end supply chain platform. AI systems often lack the coordination needed to connect those decisions with the teams and workflows responsible for execution. Execution bottlenecks are also present in how enterprises approach governance. Rebecca Wettemann, principal at Valoir, a technology analyst firm, said many businesses are stuck in what she describes as "fear of messing up" after early experimentation cycles failed to deliver reliable production outcomes. The dynamic is especially acute in regulated industries and customer-facing deployments, where the cost of an AI error is not just a failed demo but a compliance violation or a damaged customer relationship. Until companies feel comfortable that AI governance is ready for prime time, many won't put it in production. Rebecca WettemannPrincipal, Valoir "Until companies feel comfortable that AI governance is ready for prime time, many won't put it in production," Wettemann said. As a result, governance is increasingly a requirement before AI system deployment, especially in businesses without strong internal oversight structures. This shifts attention away from technical capability toward accountable execution in complex enterprise environments. Taken together, these bottlenecks are slowing enterprise rollouts and pushing the AI market deeper into the deployment layer. Vendors are forced to rethink what they are selling, with execution and deployment support becoming as important as the underlying technology.

AI vendors pivot toward deployment-focused services AI vendors are responding to the deployment challenge by expanding beyond model access and investing more heavily in integration, engineering support and operational expertise. OpenAI has expanded its enterprise strategy through dedicated deployment initiatives, including the launch of the OpenAI Deployment company in May 2026, backed by more than $4 billion from 19 investment firms and consulting partners. The initiative also includes the acquisition of the applied AI consultancy Tomoro, bringing in approximately 150 experienced forward-deployed engineers and deployment specialists. Meta has taken a similar direction through its recent enterprise AI initiatives, focusing on AI agents and workplace transformation. The company is shifting from standalone tools toward integrated systems designed to automate and reshape business workflows, including its Agent Transformation Accelerator initiative. Anthropic has leaned into embedded deployment through partnerships, such as its collaboration with Fidelity Information Services (FIS), where applied AI teams and forward-deployed engineers work directly with the financial services firm to co-design enterprise systems. The partnership, announced in May 2026, focuses on a financial crimes AI agent for anti-money laundering investigations, with a broader rollout planned for the second half of 2026. The difference between FDEs and traditional implementation teams is that they work inside the customer's operating environment. Ethan BarnesHead of engineering and deployment, Eranova Google Cloud has also expanded hiring for forward-deployed engineering roles focused on generative AI deployments. Its FDE job descriptions frame engineers as embedded builders who work directly with customers to move systems from prototypes into production, addressing integration, data readiness and deployment constraints. However, vendor approaches to embedded deployment vary. OpenAI's Deployment Company creates a direct relationship between enterprises and embedded engineering teams. Anthropic's FIS arrangement routes that capability through an intermediary model that spreads costs across clients and lowers the barrier to entry for businesses that can't fund dedicated embedded teams internally. For enterprise buyers, these offerings introduce clear tradeoffs around control, cost and the degree to which vendors are accountable for outcomes. In practice, they also reflect a deeper shift in how AI is being delivered: not just as software, but as an ongoing, embedded service that blurs the line between product and implementation.

The AI forward-deployed engineer model The concept of the forward-deployed engineer originated at Palantir in the early to mid-2010s. Palantir embedded engineers, known internally as Delta engineers, who worked directly with government and intelligence agency clients, where requirements were often ambiguous, data was highly sensitive and operational constraints were far more complex than in typical software deployments. The modern AI version of the role follows a similar logic, applied to a new class of deployment challenges. AI forward-deployed engineers typically embed within customer organizations and work across the full deployment lifecycle, from early discovery to production rollout. Unlike traditional consultants, they don't just design products; they write code, build systems and stay involved through implementation. "The difference between FDEs and traditional implementation teams is that they work inside the customer's operating environment," Eranova's Barnes said. That inside-out deployment model contrasts with traditional implementation approaches, where engineering teams sit outside the operational environment and attempt to retrofit systems after the fact. By embedding directly into production workflows, FDEs reduce the gap between system design and operational reality. "FDEs work directly inside operational workflows rather than from documentation or assumptions," Barnes said. "That includes uncovering undocumented processes, manual workarounds and edge cases that determine whether systems scale beyond pilot stage." AI FDE responsibilities often include identifying high-value use cases, integrating AI systems with enterprise data sources, deploying to production, customizing workflows, troubleshooting and helping businesses adopt new capabilities. In practice, the role sits at the intersection of software engineering, solutions architecture, product management and consulting. Faizel Khan, lead AI engineer at Landing Point, an executive recruitment and financial services firm, said the FDE model is gaining traction because enterprises don't just need AI capability -- they need systems that fit into how work is actually done. "Users don't care about the model underneath," he said. "They care whether the AI follows their workflow, produces consistent results and can be repeated without creating extra work." Talent demand has also followed. Job postings for FDEs surged more than 700% in the past year, according to job-posting analysis cited by Business Insider, reflecting growing demand for embedded deployment talent.

Deployment becomes a competitive advantage As foundation models become widely accessible through cloud platforms, APIs and open source ecosystems, competitive advantage is shifting from model access to implementation. Increasingly, the differentiator is not what models can do in isolation, but whether they can be made to operate reliably inside complex enterprise systems. That shift is especially pronounced in agentic AI systems, which not only generate outputs but also interact with enterprise tools, trigger actions and operate within governance frameworks. As a result, the challenge is no longer just whether AI can produce accurate outputs, but whether those outputs can be reliably turned into actions within real business processes. Enterprise AI isn't something you ship. It's something you co-build. Manik SharmaChief of agentic solutions, Kinaxis Deployment is where competitive advantage is decided, Kinaxis's Sharma said. The enterprises that are differentiating themselves are not those with better models, but those that can make AI work within the constraints and dependencies that define how decisions are actually executed across supply chains, finance and operations. AI pilots that work with clean, structured data often run into problems when they meet real-world processes such as manual finance checks, informal handoffs in healthcare or complex logistics workflows that aren't fully documented. Landing Point's Khan said this is why deployment must be treated as an operational transformation rather than a software rollout. "AI is not something you simply switch on and walk away from," he said. "If leaders want value, someone has to own the deployment like an operating change."