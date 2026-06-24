How to decide which AI features are worth turning on

For the past two years, every CIO's mission has been to find and adopt AI as rapidly as possible. But now a seemingly endless stream of AI features arrives through software updates, license renewals and bundled product releases. AI assistants, copilots and agents arrive bundled into the next ERP release, switched on by a CRM update and repriced into a collaboration license that has already been signed. That turns the executive's job from "Should we use AI?" into a harder, recurring exercise in determining which features across HR, CX, UC and end-user computing to enable, pilot, restrict, defer or reject.

"Vendors are shipping AI into every platform, but very few companies have clearly defined which operational problems they are actually trying to solve with it," said Raja Walia, founder and CEO of GNW Consulting, a strategic marketing operations agency that guides companies through implementation, integration and optimization of marketing technology.

Evaluating each feature one at a time is an inescapable time sink. The surface area is too large and the cadence too fast.

"The instinct to either turn everything on or apply a blanket governance hold misses the real question: Which use cases belong in the embedded tool and which should route to your enterprise AI platform?" said Doug Vargo, vice president of Consulting Services and head of National AI and Alliances Team at CGI, a global IT and business consulting service.

The answer, Vargo says, "is fundamentally a balance between capability and cost."

Features vs. tiers AI enablement is no longer a project with an end date; it is an ongoing operating capability. The companies that treat it that way will likely spend the next several years making faster, defensible calls while everyone else relitigates the same questions release after release. "Enterprise leaders should evaluate AI features based on operational impact, not novelty. The question is not whether the feature sounds innovative. The question is whether it improves business coordination, decision-making and execution across teams," said Walia. As a result, there's a strong need for a strategic plan to to ensure business value and measurable outcomes are harvested from AI use in operations. It begins with a standing discipline that ties every AI feature enablement decision to a named owner, a measurable outcome and an honest risk assessment. "The pressing decision for enterprise leaders is who in the organization is qualified to authorize AI features, on what evidence and with what review cadence. Most enterprises let individual product owners flip toggles without ever defining that boundary," said Brian Fending, CISM and managing director of Ordovera Advisory. Without clear governance, AI sprawl is common and meaningful investment returns are harder to achieve. But sometimes pinning down what goes where on top of a strong foundation remains a challenge. "The decision is not simply which features to enable; it is which tier is the right home for each use case," Vargo said. To clarify, the tiers he is referring to are embedded AI and enterprise AI platforms. The temptation might be to place a use case in the software where it is most often managed and let the embedded AI assist with those workflows. "The principle is straightforward: Use what is built into the solution as far as it can reliably go and route to your enterprise AI platform only when the embedded capability hits its ceiling," Vargo said. But cost structures and deployment constraints also vary between the two approaches. Embedded AI offers "native data access within that system, no integration overhead and vendor-maintained model updates," said Vargo. But it is also limited, for example, in "constrained customization, narrow data scope, opaque model governance and per-seat add-on pricing that compounds at enterprise scale." Enterprise AI platforms generally offer the opposite. Also consider that costs for both tiers will change over time as an organization's usage grows. "Embedded AI features typically carry per-seat pricing that scales with head count; enterprise AI platforms run on token-based consumption costs that have trended downward but are not fixed," Vargo said. "Neither structure offers a fully locked-in cost trajectory and organizations should pressure-test both against expected usage volume rather than comparing today's rates alone," Vargo added.