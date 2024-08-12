EHR vendor MEDITECH launches HIE interoperability network

EHR vendor MEDITECH has launched Traverse Exchange, a nationwide interoperability network.

Built on the foundation of the vendor's Traverse Exchange Canada solution, the private network supports secure health information exchange (HIE) across EHRs and networks that comply with interoperability standards.

"Traverse Exchange goes beyond simply exchanging data; it leverages next-level interoperability efforts to accelerate the transition from static documents to real-time FHIR-based data requests," said Jason Vogt, MEDITECH interoperability development manager, in a press release.

"By introducing a FHIR-first network, we're unlocking a wide range of untapped use cases that have the potential to transform how care is delivered," Vogt added. "This network will give us the unlimited capacity to innovate faster, opening up new options for patients and their providers to exchange information and make the best and safest decisions on their health."

The offering includes tools for compiling and curating data to provide a comprehensive view of patient health information, whether captured at other organizations using MEDITECH EHRs or another EHR system.

"Traverse Exchange removes one of the greatest barriers to interoperability by making it easier for physicians to leverage the most meaningful data from multiple organizations in one place to inform clinical decisions," said Mike Cordeiro, MEDITECH senior director of interoperability market and product strategy.

"Physicians will no longer need to sift through multiple large CCDs or data exports to obtain necessary information," Cordeiro continued. "By embedding interoperability directly within their native workflows, they can precisely access what they need when needed. It also lays the groundwork for more advanced data analysis as we look to additional AI and machine learning solutions."

The network supports TEFCA through connectivity to the Health Gorilla Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN).

Traverse Exchange will be available starting Q3 2024.

Hannah Nelson has been covering news related to health information technology and health data interoperability since 2020.