Health disparities persist in patient portal signups, messaging

A pair of studies is shining a light on steep racial health disparities in patient portal enrollment and messaging, showing that the technology isn't exactly working for everyone.

The first study, published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research, shows that differences in patient portal enrollment, especially by race or ethnicity, persist.

But even when racial minorities do enroll in the patient portal, they aren't getting the same experience. A second study in JAMA Network Open shows that Black, Hispanic and Asian patients are less likely to have their own provider -- as opposed to a nurse or case worker -- answer their messages, a trend mostly explained by writing style, the researchers said.

These findings come even as the patient portal remains a key healthcare destination for patients.

Between the 21st Century Cures Act, which expanded patient data access, and the COVID-19 pandemic, which pushed more remote and digital care, patient portals have become a cornerstone of the patient-provider relationship.

But as data continues to indicate disparities in portal access and experience, healthcare professionals must consider how to close the digital divide.

Patient portal enrollment low for racial minority patients According to the JMIR study, nearly two-thirds of patients have activated their patient portals, showing that the technology has become somewhat mainstream among healthcare consumers. But those activation rates aren't seen equally across race, the researchers said. After assessing 72,417 patients at two academic medical centers, the researchers found that patient portal activation is still concentrated among White patients. Activation rates were 76.1% for White patients, 57.6% for Asian patients, 57% for Black patients and 55% for Hispanic patients. Neighborhood factors such as higher educational attainment, stronger broadband access and higher median income were also linked to patient portal activation, the researchers found. Still, addressing those factors is not enough to close digital racial health disparities, the researchers said. "The more consequential finding is what neighborhood resources failed to do: substantial racial disparities in activation persisted within individual wards, including the most affluent, even after accounting for socioeconomic resources," they wrote. " Age was the strongest individual predictor, but it was the combination of race and place, not any single factor, that defined the divide." Healthcare organizations might consider tailored interventions to close the digital divide, including by offering in-clinic patient portal enrollment, community health worker outreach and multi-lingual portal onboarding. Creating an opt-out system for the patient portal -- meaning patients must actively decide not to have a portal account -- could also be helpful. Clinicians should also encourage patients to adopt the portal, the researchers said. However, organizations must retain adequate staff to help patients with that added enrollment, lest the burden fall on already-squeezed providers. Finally, organizations might consider SMS message campaigns to help boost patient awareness of the portal.