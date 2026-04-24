With nearly half the respondents in a recent survey of CIOs expressing that they wish AI had "never been invented," at least in part because of the risks it introduces, it's fair to say that the relationship between AI and security professionals is a complicated one.



The April findings from Logicalis are emblematic of a cybersecurity environment in which, on one hand, organizations are racing to embrace AI innovation and, on the other, security teams struggle to manage a swiftly expanding attack surface. With more than a quarter of CIOs identifying AI as a significant source for risk, securing the technology has become a top priority. This new focus in an already punishing threat landscape is straining enterprise teams as they rush to address an increased volume of breaches, employee misuse of AI and a host of new vulnerabilities.

"AI is a powerful force in cybersecurity, but without the right skills and governance, it can create more vulnerabilities than protection," said Bob Bailkoski, Logicalis Group CEO, in a press release. "CIOs have the challenging task of defending their organizations against AI-driven threats, but also from the risks posed by the very AI tools meant to safeguard them."



Our latest news round-up is a reminder that AI, in its present state, is both a critical tool and a growing threat.

Big banks seek to ease security worries as AI push accelerates Major banks are accelerating their AI investments, but the emergence of frontier AI models is raising cybersecurity concerns. During Q1 2026 earnings calls, executives from JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and BNY highlighted AI's transformative potential while addressing new risks. Anthropic's Claude Mythos Preview frontier model has already uncovered thousands of critical flaws in major browsers and operating systems. Data security, privacy and risk management remain top priorities for banking executives, with 80% incorporating cybersecurity into their AI budgets, according to KPMG's AI Quarterly Pulse Survey. Read the full article by Makenzie Holland on Cybersecurity Dive.

Every old vulnerability is now an AI vulnerability The recently patched CVE-2026-26144 marks a shift in vulnerability exploitation, allowing AI agents to amplify the damage of existing flaws. The XSS vulnerability in Excel exploits Copilot Agent mode and, unlike typical XSS attacks, permits attackers to embed malicious payloads in Excel files, triggering data exfiltration to attacker-controlled endpoints without user interaction or visual prompts. Traditional classifications like XSS or SQL injection no longer define the impact; instead, the AI agent's permissions and capabilities determine the scope of damage. Read the full article by Nik Kale on Dark Reading.